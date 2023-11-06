Source: President to commission new-look Pomona Waste Management project | The Herald (Local News)

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today commission the new-look waste management project in Pomona, northern Harare, which has undergone a major facelift after Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd took charge of the site.

The former dumpsite used to be a source of discomfort for residents in surrounding areas as fires frequently broke out, emitting huge plumes of smoke.

The pollution was posing a public health threat in the northern suburbs where some people reported respiratory ailments and dengue fever.

All that is now a thing of the past after Geo Pomona Waste Management took over, breaking away from traditional ways of disposing garbage and connecting with the Government’s objective of establishing smart cities across the country.

Geo Pomona Waste Management signed an agreement with City of Harare to have full rights, dominion and control over the dumpsite for a period of 30 years from April 28, 2022.

Company chief executive officer and executive chairman Mr Delish Nguwaya yesterday said all was set for the commissioning of the project.

“We are expecting His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to commission the waste management plant tomorrow (today),” he said.

“The project is in its second year and targets that have been set are being met. A weighbridge was installed in February 2023. Trucks coming on site to dispose of waste go through the weighbridge and weights are recorded.

“Details of types of waste, where the waste is coming from, weight of the waste, company disposing of waste, name of driver, truck registration details and time are recorded.”

Mr Nguwaya said the project had created many jobs in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of creating employment.

“This project has so far seen us create employment. There is a 208 percent increase in staff complement from 61 personnel in January 2023 to 188 personnel in September 2023.

“Geo Pomona currently employs 118 staff members, whilst 75 are contractors working on site,” he said.

Among other objectives, the company is also aiming to transform the waste management site into a modern recycling plant which will generate up to 22 megawatts of electricity from methane generated from rotting waste.

The new dumpsite, which is still under construction, will have recreational facilities such as basketball courts, tennis courts, parking lots, a soccer field and a restaurant.