President to inspect roadworks

Herald Reporter

Progress on the dualisation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway by local contractors comes under spotlight tomorrow as President Mnangagwa inspects work.

Government has prioritised road rehabilitation as a key enabler in transforming Zimbabwe to an upper middle income society by 2030.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza yesterday said the President would assess the work being done by contractors.

“The President will be inspecting the development work, how far it has gone, the challenges being faced by the contractors among other things. There are five contractors, but tomorrow he will be visiting two of them before visiting the other three some other time,” said Minister Matiza.

The rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway was initially set to be undertaken by foreign companies, but is now being done by local companies whose standard of work has so far impressed Government.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, noted the importance of contracting local companies.

“You will realise that the project was supposed to be done by international contractors, but now it is being done by local companies. This is an unparalleled execution of national capacity to do mega projects,” said Mr Charamba.

“It is a double-pronged approach. We have a long-term goal. As you upgrade your capacity as a nation you are also preparing to vie for international contracts. Now their (local companies) focus is inward and it will be international. It also has massive benefits to the economy. All that money is now going into the economy,” said Mr Charamba.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube is on record saying the Government will prioritise the construction of both rural and urban roads as it develops the required infrastructure for expanding businesses.