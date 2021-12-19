Source: President to lay foundation stone at African museum | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Leroy Dzenga

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone at the Museum of African Liberation, to mark the beginning of construction of core buildings at the facility.

Since the museum’s ground-breaking ceremony in December 2020, experts have been engaged in civil works, which are preparatory processes that take place before actual construction starts.

The civil works have now been completed.

The museum project, which is backed by the African Union (AU), and has been endorsed by all African countries, is a key component in the continent’s history, especially in the fight against colonialism.

President Mnangagwa has maintained a keen interest in the project, which he has described as an opportunity for Africa to tell her own story.

In April, President Mnangagwa approved architectural designs that are guiding the construction of the grand facility, which has multiple amenities including a mall, an animal sanctuary, and a library, among others.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) chief executive officer, Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, said the President’s visit will mark the commencement of the construction of core buildings at the facility.

INSTAK are the implementing secretariat of the project, overseeing construction works and the setting up of systems.

“The visit and the laying of the stone is a very important milestone because it marks the actual commencement of construction works, we are done with civil works which are preparatory works.

During his visit, he will also launch the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Heritage Monument, which is going to serve the purpose of commemorating and permanently observing the sacrifices of those Zimbabweans who fought for the country’s liberation,” said Ambassador Muzawazi.

“It will also be a day that will see the signing ceremony between INSTAK and NSSA (National Social Security Authority) who are partnering in building a shopping mall along Kirkman Road under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

“NSSA are keen to come in to build and administer the mall on behalf of INSTAK,” he said.

The idea of a Museum of African Liberation was endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2019.