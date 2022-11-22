Source: President to lay legislative agenda | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to set legislative agenda for the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament when he delivers his State of the Nation Address at the imposing and iconic New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

Tomorrow’s event is historic in that it will be an inaugural sitting of Parliament at the six storey circular Parliament building constructed under a Chinese grant in a show of deep bilateral relationship rooted in close ties.

On Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube will also deliver the 2023 national budget at the same building.

It is the President’s address tomorrow during SONA where he will reflect on his Government’s achievement, challenges, vision and the legislative agenda following the coming to an end of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament that will the major highlight of the year.

Holding of SONA and the 2023 national budget presentation at the new Parliament building will allow legislators have a feel of the building some of whom might be the last to be in it as legislators given that others might fail to make it in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Several outstanding Bills and motions that have been on the cards during the previous Session are expected to be restored when the new Session resumes sitting in earnest.

This will also include the Electoral Amendment Bill which was gazetted last week whose hallmark is meant to relax voting regulations by removing proof of residence as a requirement when one wants to register as a voter.

Outstanding Bills include the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill and Judicial Laws Amendment Bill.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa is expected to announce more Bills that are meant either to align laws with the Constitution and further Government’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda that will see an upper middle income economy by 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1.

Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda said SONA and the 2023 national budget presentation will be held at the magnificent building.

“The two events at the new Parliament building are strictly by invite,” he said. “Members of the public are advised that the two events will be broadcast live on mainstream media, as well as on Parliament of Zimbabwe’s social media platforms.

“Members of the public will also be able to follow proceedings on giant screens that will be mounted in the Africa Unity Square.”

The new Parliament building, that stands as an epitome of the deep bilateral relations between Harare and Beijing, is a heritage to Zimbabweans and also a precursor to the birth of a new city in Mt Hampden just outside Harare.

Festooned with breathtaking furniture, top-notch gadgets, and a motley of chambers, the majestic building is only but one of several other projects that the Second Republic has embarked on, and embodies Zimbabwe’s belief in constitutionalism through the separation of powers principle.