Source: Presidential candidates hail peaceful elections | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) presidential candidate Elisabeth-Isabel Valerio going through a verification process before she casts her vote at Hwange Main Camp primary school polling station yesterday.

Zimpapers Elections Desk

CANDIDATES vying for the presidency, who cast their votes yesterday, hailed the prevailing peace in the country and the general environment under which the polls were held despite slight hiccups in commencement of the voting processes experienced in some areas.

There were 11 presidential candidates on the ballot box, all of them, with the exception of Mr Douglas Mwonzora who chickened out, fancy their chances of forming the next the Government of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa, the ruling party’s candidate and front-runner in the polls said he is confident of winning the elections and heaped praises on the country for conducting the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

“This time around there has been more awareness than in the past, there has been a high turnout.

We now have more than six million registered voters, last time we had about five million, so we have one and half million more. We shall have a high turnout this time around and I think there was a huge publicity and most people, even our younger generation are very interested to cast their votes because I have seen in the media, that for the first time (they are saying) we want to show that we also have rights and make our decision which is very good,” said President Mnangagwa.

Another presidential candidate Ms Elisabeth Isabel Valerio of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, who cast her vote at Hwange Main Camp Primary School early in the morning yesterday said the process was smooth sailing.

“Things are very organised at my polling station, I was getting concerned because I had heard reports from across the country where some of the polling stations had missing ballots for local authorities but when I got here everything was very smooth.

“I was a bit concerned however on the low voter turnout because this is an important for Zimbabweans to elect their leaders for the next five years, so we are calling on registered Zimbabweans to come and participate,” she said.

The Presidential candidate revealed that she would be visiting some polling stations in Hwange before travelling to Harare to follow proceedings at the national command centre.

Mr Kwanele Hlabangana, the leader of the opposition Republican Party of Zimbabwe, who voted at the Burnside Garage (Tent A) under Bulawayo’s Ward 4 said he is happy with the peaceful election process.

Mr Hlabangana participated in the 2018 election but decided not to contest this year.

Today he was accompanied by his wife, and was among the early birds who cast their votes in the morning.

“I came here at about 6am and the process (voting) was a bit slow, but I think they were just catching up,” he said moments after voting.

Commenting on the way elections in the country have been conducted in the country thus far, Mr Hlabangana said: “My observation is that it’s been peaceful and we hope that as the process unfolds, we continue with the peaceful environment so that we have undisputed elections at the end of the day.”

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa reiterated his position that he would not accept any result other than his win.

Addressing the media after casting his vote in Harare at Kuwadzana East Constituency ward 44, Mr Chamisa claimed to be the outright winner of elections.

“There is going to be a new Government in this country, there is going to be a new leader, president, we are winning this election, we have won this election, they know it that is why they are panicking, conniving with ZEC, all these funny games.

Funny games or no funny games our victory is certain. We have won this election and we are going to continue insisting on peace and credible elections making sure that we have a legitimate outcome on this election,” he said.

Democratic Official Party (DOP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Harry Wilson, expressed his satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere that enveloped the city of Bulawayo as residents showcased their commitment to democracy.

Commending the electorate for their commendable conduct, Mr Wilson lauded the residents of Bulawayo for transcending political differences and prioritising harmony.

The prevailing sense of peace stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to upholding democratic values, he said.

“Peace is prevailing in the city as such I would like to give credit to the people of Bulawayo for maintaining peace despite their political differences. I believe the electorate knows what they want and they will vote DOP for a bright future.”

In a call to action, Wilson urged registered voters to exercise their democratic right by heading to the various polling stations and casting their votes. Acknowledging that political affiliations may differ, he highlighted that unity and peaceful participation are the bedrock of a prosperous nation.

“This is a democratic right that comes after every five years and people should come out in large numbers to vote and fulfill their democratic right.”

Other candidates are Mr Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Mr Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Prof Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), and Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC).