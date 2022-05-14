Source: President’s vision clear: WFP | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa greets World Food Programme (WFP) regional director Dr Menghestab Haile during a courtesy call at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s vision and programmes are good for the country and the Sadc region and development partners are willing to support them, a senior World Food Programme (WFP) official has said.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the President at State House in Harare yesterday, WFP regional director, Dr Menghestab Haile, said his organisation was ready to support the Second Republic.

“One of the reasons why I met the President is to update and inform him of what we are doing together. Also to update him on regional issues in Sadc countries.

“We had a great discussion, the President has a great vision, great programme and we as the United Nations and partners, we will support those programmes,” he said.

Dr Haile also called for unity of purpose among Sadc member states to ensure maximum food security amid contemporary geo-politics which have disturbed global food distribution.

He said Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict had shown that if the region failed to produce for itself, it would be doomed.

“The Sadc region has water, land, clever people and we are able to produce in this region. Now the call is let us work together, let us diversify and let us produce for ourselves.

“For this, the governments of the region are working together, the Executive Secretary of Sadc is coordinating the efforts. We are aware there are challenges, but also aware that through proper policies and interventions we will get this”, Dr Haile said.

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.