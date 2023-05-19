Source: Price increases: Cross-border traders ready to step in | The Herald (Business News)

Killer Zivhu

Herald reporter

Cross-border traders have said they are ready to step in and import various basic commodities that will come at affordable prices following Government’s suspension of duty on all major basic commodities to cushion Zimbabweans from price shocks.

The Government move followed the recent arbitrary price increases that have seen prices of basic commodities shooting up, dramatically affecting many low-income earners.

Products that will be imported duty-free include maize meal, rice, milk, flour, salt, cooking oil, petroleum jelly, toothpaste, bath soap and washing powder.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Zimbabwe Cross-Border Traders’ Association president Mr Killer Zivhu said the move by Government to remove duty on basic commodities was progressive.

He said the removal of duty on the products would benefit consumers since prices of commodities were likely to go down on improved availability.

“This is an economical independence that the Government has delivered to the people in the informal sector, particularly the cross-border traders, by scrapping duty on the basic commodities,” said Mr Zivhu.

“The general public as from the last three weeks have been faced with a lot of challenges, especially on skyrocketing of prices which has been happening in shops, but we want to thank the President and Government for addressing this issue.

“We also want to thank the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr Mangudya for coming up with such an incentive that will cushion consumers against unfair price hikes.”

As cross border traders, Mr Zivhu said, they were assuring the nation that they would work closely with the Government to curb arbitrary price increases.

“This is not new to us, we did it in 2007 and 2008 when there were shortages of basic products,” he said. “As cross-border traders, we did our best. Nobody died of hunger and cross-border traders brought in food. We are going to do that and soon prices will start to stabilise.”

Mr Zivhu said they were negotiating with different financial institutions for short-term loans to cross-border traders to enable them to operate efficiently in bringing in basic commodities.

“We are also negotiating with different financial institutions so that we can get money,” he said. “We need about more than US$100 million on this project. We want our cross-border traders to resuscitate their business because we want to reach every corner of the country with cheaper products.

“We do not want a situation whereby only those who are liquid, the big players who are already selling at higher prices, continue with this speculative behaviour. These will take advantage of the Government policy and import commodities duty-free, but still sell the products at high prices.

“We also urge banks, transporters and all the people who are in transport logistics to come forward so that we can have transport for the cross-border traders to bring in their goods. This problem is not an individual problem, this problem affects us as a country.”

Government recently announced a raft of measures which include removal of duty on imported basic goods and allowing shops and other Zimbabwean business to keep 100 percent of the foreign currency they take in at their tills.

Efforts will also be made to promote the growth and committed use of the Zimbabwe dollar in domestic transactions through ensuring that levies and fees charged by its agencies are paid for in the local currency.

The local currency is seen as critical in ensuring reduced production costs, among other benefits.

During dollarisation a lot of local industries was severely damaged or closed by keeping local costs and prices higher than those of neighbouring producers.