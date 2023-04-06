Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

0

Source: Primaries: Remaining candidates announced | The Herald (Local News)

Primaries: Remaining candidates announced 
Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha announces the party’s primary election results at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Joseph Madzimure and Rejoyce Makoni

ZANU PF has announced the final list of candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections with 205 candidates cleared, and only five remaining to allow for reruns.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies at a date to be announced.

 Zanu PF held three sessions of the Politburo to consider and endorse the successful candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections set for this year.

Announcing the names of successful candidates in the remaining four provinces in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said there were some omissions to enable provinces to clarify certain matters.

 “There were incidences where the information came a bit late, some of the information arrived while the Politburo was in session,” he said.

Cde Bimha said some of the omissions are in Makoni South were Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party, while Mutasa North will be represented by Cde Obey Bvute. Cde Misheck Mugadza will represent Mutasa South constituency.

In Mutare West Constituency, Cde Brighton Manengureni sailed through. 

On Senatorial seats, Cde Wilson Khumbula won in Chipinge, while Cde Josephine Gandiya will represent Makoni.

In the Women’s quota, Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa won in Makoni.

In the Women’s quota in Mashonaland East (Seke Chikomba), Cde Tabeth Murwira sailed through.

In Goromonzi, Cde Emely Jesaya will represent the party in the Women’s quota. In Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube-Mukwanda will represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

Matabeleland South

Beitbridge East Constituency  Albert Nguluvhe 

Beitbridge West   Ndou Tusani

Bulilima constituency   Dingumuzi Phuti

 Gwanda North   Lungisani Ncube

Gwanda South   Omphile Marupi

 Mangwe constituency  Sindisiwe Mleya

  Matobo    Edgar Moyo

Matobo-Mangwe   Soul Ncube

Insiza North   Farai Taruvinga

Umzingwane   Levi Mayihlome

Gwanda-Chitaudze   Fisani Moyo

There will be a rerun in Insiza South

Senatorial constituencies

Beitbridge   Edson Mbedzi and Tambudzani Mohadi

Bulilima   Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu

Gwanda   Japhet Dube and Almah Mkwebu

Insiza   Ester Nyathi and Patrick Hove

Matobo  Nicholas Nkomo

Umzingwane  Themba Mathuthu and Abigail  Sipambekile Damasane

Women’s quota

Beitbridge  Sibongile Chauke

Bulilima  Evelyn Ndlovu

Gwanda  Rayne Kivi

Insiza  Patricia Ndudzo

Mangwe  Elizabeth Ndiweni

Matobo  Rose Mpofu

Umzingwane  Sarah Banda

Manicaland Province

 Omissions

 Makoni South  Nyakuedzwa Albert

 Mutasa North  Obey Bvute

Mutasa South  Misheck Mugadza

Mutare West  Manengureni Brighton

SENATE

Chipinge  Khumbula Wilson

 Makoni  Gandiya Josephine

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Makoni  Nyakuedzwa Happiness

 Mashonaland East Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Seke-Chikomba  Tabeth Murwira

Goromonzi  Emily Jesaya

 Bulawayo Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Pelandaba -Tshabalala  Judith Ncube Mukwanda

MASHONALAND WEST

 Mhangura  Mombeshora Douglas

Makonde   Ziyambi Simbarashe

Magunje   Madiro Supermonga

Chinhoyi   Chidzomba Thomas

Zvimba North  Marian Chombo

Zvimba East  Mukwangwariwa Francis

Chegutu West  Chigavazira Last Farai

Chegutu East   Webster Shamhu

Norton  Constance Shamhu

Kariba  Tichaona Nigel Shamhu

Kadoma Central  Daka Cosmas

Muzvezve  Haritatos Evangelis

Sanyati  Polite Kambamura

Zvimba South  Malinganisa Dexter T

Mhondoro-Mubaira  Chiwanza Chamunorwa

 Mhondoro-Ngezi  Mukuhlani Tawengwa

 Hurungwe East  Kangausaru Chenjerai

 Hurungwe Central  Richard Ziki

Hurungwe North  Muringazuva Parks

 Hurungwe West  Kambuzuma Chinjai

Kadoma Central  Daka Cosmas

 Chakari  Nkani Andrew

 SENATE

Zvimba  Joseph Chirongoma and Tsitsi Mugabe

Makonde  Chimombe Mike and Mupfumira Prisca

Hurungwe  Marumahoko Reuben

Kariba   Tsikalela Gumpo James and Christine Nyere

Chegutu  Christopher Mutsvangwa and Bybite Tsomondo

 Kadoma  Komalala Rose and Tarusikirwa Locias

 WOMENS QUOTA

 Zvimba  Woshiki Margret

 Makonde  Jennifer Mhlanga

 Hurungwe  Nyamukurira Nyembesi

 Kariba  Ruth Chari

 Chegutu  Nyarai Chari

 Kadoma  Abigail Gava

MASVINGO PROVINCE

 Mwenezi East  Chikomo Sheila

 Gutu South  Pupurai Togarepi

 Masvingo South  Mupomberi Tanatswa

 Bikita West  Nhatiso Makusha D

 Bikita East  Zevezai Koti

 Bikita South  Mutodi Energy

 Mwenezi West  Priscilla Moyo

 Gutu West  John  Paradza …uncontested

 Gutu Central   Winston  Chitando

 Zaka Central  Davis Marapira

 Zaka North  Ophias Murambiwa

 Zaka South  Chiduwa Clemence

 Chivi Central   Maoneke Xavier

 Chiredzi Central  Francis Moyo

 Mwenezi North  Makope Master

 Gutu East  Ganyiwa Benjamin

 Chivi South  Maburutse Felix S

 Chivi North  Mukungunugwa Godfrey

 Chiredzi North  Roy Bhila

Chiredzi West  Darlington Chiwa

Chiredzi East   Mandungehama Siyaki

 Chiredzi South   Joel Sithole

 Masvingo Central  Edson Zvobgo Jnr

 Masvingo Urban  Wellington Mahwende

 Masvingo West  Ezra Chadzamira

 Masvingo North  Mudhumi Bryan

SENATE

 Masvingo  Sikhala Winnie and Edmore Mhere

 Gutu  Lovemore Matuke

 Bikita  Rungani Annah

 Chiredzi  Maluleke Otilia Chitaka Roy

 Chivi-Mwenezi  Muzara Cuthbert

 Zaka   Mavhenyengwa Robson and Angeline Chipato

WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Masvingo  Sharon Marombedze

 Gutu  Simbanegavi Yeukai

 Bikita  Svodai Dzika

 Chiredzi  Alginia Samson

 Chivi-Mwenezi  Faith Makaza

Zaka   Makomeke Alletah

MIDLANDS PROVINCE

Chirumanzu South  Babra Rwodzi

Chiwundura —Selemani Kwidhini

Gokwe Central  Masvisvi Davison

 Gokwe  Kabuyuni Tshuma Spencer

 Gokwe   Kana Owen Ncube

Gokwe  Mapfungautsi-Tawanda Karikoga

Gokwe Sengw   Paul Mavhima

 Gokwe Sesame   Matiza Madrol

 Gweru Urban   Mukwembi Alex

 Kwekwe Central   Energy Ncube

 Mberengwa Central   Tinashe Shumba

Mberengwa East   Tasara Hungwe

 Mberengwa West   Tafanana Zhou

 Mbizo   Vongaishe Mupereri

Mkoba North   William Gondi

 Mkoba South   Wellington Magura

 Redcliff  July Moyo

 Shurugwi South  Wilson Mhuri

 Shurugwi North   Joseph Mupasi

 Silobela   John Nyevera

 Zvishavane  Ngezi Jaravaza Meki

 Zhombe   Samambwa Edmore

 Vungu   Brown Ndhlovhu

 Zvishavane Runde   Freddy Moyo

 Chirumanzu Zibagwe   Chokururama Jacob

 Gokwe Chireya   Torerai Moyo

 Gokwe Gumunyu   Stephen Ngwenya

 SENATE

 Gweru-Chirumanzu   Tsitsi Muzenda and Fredrick Shava

 Gokwe South  Makweya Miriam and Chiherenge Edson

 Gokwe North   Maybe Mbowa and Mavokorasha Jephias

 Shurugwi  Francis Nhema

 Mberengwa  Joram Gumbo

 Kwekwe   Daniel Ncube

 WOMEN’S QUOTA

 Chirumanzu-Gweru   Violet Nhari

 Gokwe South  Rugare Dziva

 Gokwe North  Ntombeni Sphiwe

 Shurugwi-Zvishavane   Masango Dorcas

 Mberengwa  Tsitsi Zhou

 Kwekwe  Zhou Perseverance

Related posts:

  1. Zanu PF’s police training raises eyebrows
  2. ‘Zanu PF cell structures in shambles’
  3. NEW: ZANU PF primaries postponed 
  4. Zanu PF primaries set for this Saturday 
  5. Zanu-PF primaries: Cheats, drug lords disqualified
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *