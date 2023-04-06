Source: Primaries: Remaining candidates announced | The Herald (Local News)

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha announces the party’s primary election results at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Joseph Madzimure and Rejoyce Makoni

ZANU PF has announced the final list of candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections with 205 candidates cleared, and only five remaining to allow for reruns.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies at a date to be announced.

Zanu PF held three sessions of the Politburo to consider and endorse the successful candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections set for this year.

Announcing the names of successful candidates in the remaining four provinces in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said there were some omissions to enable provinces to clarify certain matters.

“There were incidences where the information came a bit late, some of the information arrived while the Politburo was in session,” he said.

Cde Bimha said some of the omissions are in Makoni South were Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party, while Mutasa North will be represented by Cde Obey Bvute. Cde Misheck Mugadza will represent Mutasa South constituency.

In Mutare West Constituency, Cde Brighton Manengureni sailed through.

On Senatorial seats, Cde Wilson Khumbula won in Chipinge, while Cde Josephine Gandiya will represent Makoni.

In the Women’s quota, Cde Happiness Nyakuedzwa won in Makoni.

In the Women’s quota in Mashonaland East (Seke Chikomba), Cde Tabeth Murwira sailed through.

In Goromonzi, Cde Emely Jesaya will represent the party in the Women’s quota. In Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube-Mukwanda will represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

Matabeleland South

Beitbridge East Constituency — Albert Nguluvhe

Beitbridge West — Ndou Tusani

Bulilima constituency — Dingumuzi Phuti

Gwanda North — Lungisani Ncube

Gwanda South — Omphile Marupi

Mangwe constituency — Sindisiwe Mleya

Matobo — Edgar Moyo

Matobo-Mangwe — Soul Ncube

Insiza North — Farai Taruvinga

Umzingwane — Levi Mayihlome

Gwanda-Chitaudze — Fisani Moyo

There will be a rerun in Insiza South

Senatorial constituencies

Beitbridge — Edson Mbedzi and Tambudzani Mohadi

Bulilima — Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu

Gwanda — Japhet Dube and Almah Mkwebu

Insiza — Ester Nyathi and Patrick Hove

Matobo — Nicholas Nkomo

Umzingwane — Themba Mathuthu and Abigail Sipambekile Damasane

Women’s quota

Beitbridge — Sibongile Chauke

Bulilima — Evelyn Ndlovu

Gwanda — Rayne Kivi

Insiza — Patricia Ndudzo

Mangwe — Elizabeth Ndiweni

Matobo — Rose Mpofu

Umzingwane — Sarah Banda

Manicaland Province

Omissions

Makoni South — Nyakuedzwa Albert

Mutasa North — Obey Bvute

Mutasa South — Misheck Mugadza

Mutare West — Manengureni Brighton

SENATE

Chipinge — Khumbula Wilson

Makoni — Gandiya Josephine

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Makoni — Nyakuedzwa Happiness

Mashonaland East Province

Omissions

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Seke-Chikomba — Tabeth Murwira

Goromonzi — Emily Jesaya

Bulawayo Province

Omissions

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Pelandaba -Tshabalala — Judith Ncube Mukwanda

MASHONALAND WEST

Mhangura — Mombeshora Douglas

Makonde — Ziyambi Simbarashe

Magunje — Madiro Supermonga

Chinhoyi — Chidzomba Thomas

Zvimba North — Marian Chombo

Zvimba East — Mukwangwariwa Francis

Chegutu West — Chigavazira Last Farai

Chegutu East — Webster Shamhu

Norton — Constance Shamhu

Kariba — Tichaona Nigel Shamhu

Kadoma Central — Daka Cosmas

Muzvezve — Haritatos Evangelis

Sanyati — Polite Kambamura

Zvimba South — Malinganisa Dexter T

Mhondoro-Mubaira — Chiwanza Chamunorwa

Mhondoro-Ngezi — Mukuhlani Tawengwa

Hurungwe East — Kangausaru Chenjerai

Hurungwe Central — Richard Ziki

Hurungwe North — Muringazuva Parks

Hurungwe West — Kambuzuma Chinjai

Kadoma Central — Daka Cosmas

Chakari — Nkani Andrew

SENATE

Zvimba — Joseph Chirongoma and Tsitsi Mugabe

Makonde — Chimombe Mike and Mupfumira Prisca

Hurungwe — Marumahoko Reuben

Kariba — Tsikalela Gumpo James and Christine Nyere

Chegutu — Christopher Mutsvangwa and Bybite Tsomondo

Kadoma — Komalala Rose and Tarusikirwa Locias

WOMENS QUOTA

Zvimba — Woshiki Margret

Makonde — Jennifer Mhlanga

Hurungwe — Nyamukurira Nyembesi

Kariba — Ruth Chari

Chegutu — Nyarai Chari

Kadoma — Abigail Gava

MASVINGO PROVINCE

Mwenezi East — Chikomo Sheila

Gutu South — Pupurai Togarepi

Masvingo South — Mupomberi Tanatswa

Bikita West — Nhatiso Makusha D

Bikita East — Zevezai Koti

Bikita South — Mutodi Energy

Mwenezi West — Priscilla Moyo

Gutu West — John Paradza …uncontested

Gutu Central — Winston Chitando

Zaka Central — Davis Marapira

Zaka North — Ophias Murambiwa

Zaka South — Chiduwa Clemence

Chivi Central — Maoneke Xavier

Chiredzi Central — Francis Moyo

Mwenezi North — Makope Master

Gutu East — Ganyiwa Benjamin

Chivi South — Maburutse Felix S

Chivi North — Mukungunugwa Godfrey

Chiredzi North — Roy Bhila

Chiredzi West — Darlington Chiwa

Chiredzi East — Mandungehama Siyaki

Chiredzi South — Joel Sithole

Masvingo Central — Edson Zvobgo Jnr

Masvingo Urban — Wellington Mahwende

Masvingo West — Ezra Chadzamira

Masvingo North — Mudhumi Bryan

SENATE

Masvingo — Sikhala Winnie and Edmore Mhere

Gutu — Lovemore Matuke

Bikita — Rungani Annah

Chiredzi — Maluleke Otilia Chitaka Roy

Chivi-Mwenezi — Muzara Cuthbert

Zaka — Mavhenyengwa Robson and Angeline Chipato

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Masvingo — Sharon Marombedze

Gutu — Simbanegavi Yeukai

Bikita — Svodai Dzika

Chiredzi — Alginia Samson

Chivi-Mwenezi — Faith Makaza

Zaka — Makomeke Alletah

MIDLANDS PROVINCE

Chirumanzu South — Babra Rwodzi

Chiwundura —Selemani Kwidhini

Gokwe Central — Masvisvi Davison

Gokwe — Kabuyuni Tshuma Spencer

Gokwe — Kana Owen Ncube

Gokwe — Mapfungautsi-Tawanda Karikoga

Gokwe Sengw — Paul Mavhima

Gokwe Sesame — Matiza Madrol

Gweru Urban — Mukwembi Alex

Kwekwe Central — Energy Ncube

Mberengwa Central — Tinashe Shumba

Mberengwa East — Tasara Hungwe

Mberengwa West — Tafanana Zhou

Mbizo — Vongaishe Mupereri

Mkoba North — William Gondi

Mkoba South — Wellington Magura

Redcliff — July Moyo

Shurugwi South — Wilson Mhuri

Shurugwi North — Joseph Mupasi

Silobela — John Nyevera

Zvishavane — Ngezi Jaravaza Meki

Zhombe — Samambwa Edmore

Vungu — Brown Ndhlovhu

Zvishavane Runde — Freddy Moyo

Chirumanzu Zibagwe — Chokururama Jacob

Gokwe Chireya — Torerai Moyo

Gokwe Gumunyu — Stephen Ngwenya

SENATE

Gweru-Chirumanzu — Tsitsi Muzenda and Fredrick Shava

Gokwe South — Makweya Miriam and Chiherenge Edson

Gokwe North — Maybe Mbowa and Mavokorasha Jephias

Shurugwi — Francis Nhema

Mberengwa — Joram Gumbo

Kwekwe — Daniel Ncube

WOMEN’S QUOTA

Chirumanzu-Gweru — Violet Nhari

Gokwe South — Rugare Dziva

Gokwe North — Ntombeni Sphiwe

Shurugwi-Zvishavane — Masango Dorcas

Mberengwa — Tsitsi Zhou

Kwekwe — Zhou Perseverance