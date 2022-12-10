Source: Prisoner escapes from Chikurubi Maximum Prison | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

A 24-year-old prisoner has escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he was serving a one-year term for a charge of malicious damage to property.

Danaishe Chinyama escaped from prison on Wednesday and police have launched a manhunt for him.

He had served eight months in prison.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Danaishe Chinyama aged 24 for escaping from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on December 7, 2022.

The suspect was serving a 12-month imprisonment for malicious damage to property and had served eight months.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.