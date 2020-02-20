Source: Prisons run out of basics | Newsday (News)

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services is overwhelmed by increasing numbers of children of inmates residing at correctional facilities.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Speaking at the Chikurubi Female Prison in Harare yesterday, officer-in-charge, Superintendent Mary Chikarakara said they could not afford to provide for prisoners’ children and their mothers.

“We currently have 50 infants at our nursery school and there are no desks or chairs to accommodate them. We are also having challenges in learning material for the students whom we normally blend with those from nearby communities,” she said.

Chivi South Member of Parliament, Killer Zivhu (pictured) pledged to build a new classroom block for the children as well as donating various goods for the inmates.

Zivhu was talking during celebrations for his birthday at the female prison complex.

“I am coming to build a new classroom block for children of inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison.

In 2003 I came to confinement and stayed for six months at the D section. Prison is not the end of the world, but rather a time to plan and strategize your life after prison,” he said.

Zivhu donated an assortment of goods including sanitary pads, diapers, a cake as well as fastfood to inmates and their minor children.

