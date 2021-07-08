Source: Private sector targets 1m Covid-19 doses | Herald (Business)

Oliver Kazunga

THE private sector is targeting to import an estimated one million Covid-19 vaccines to complement Government efforts in containing the spread of the deadly pandemic in the country.

The sector recently came up with the Covid-19 Business Prevention, Preparedness and Response Initiative (BPPRI), a programme that is coordinated by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and technically supported by Cimas medical aid company. In its quarterly business and economic intelligence report for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 released last week, CZI said the BPPRI was being driven private sector employees and their families to ensure safe workplaces and communities.

“The initiative is targeting approximately one million shots of vaccines as a contribution to the national target for herd immunity,” said the industry lobby body. Businesses continue to implement Covid-19 containment measures in the workplaces and blending working arrangements meant to decongest workplaces and minimise exposure of employees to Covid.”

During the quarter under review, CZI said the country recorded high daily average of Covid-19 infections, with the highest daily average infections of 1 112 on January 14, 2021 according to the World Health Organisation.

CZI noted that the roll-out of vaccination programmes has raised hopes of a turnaround in dealing with the pandemic later this year, though new waves and variants of the virus pose concerns for the outlook.

The Government has embarked on a vaccination blitz to contain a third wave of the pandemic.

The vaccination programme being carried out has been commended by business as it will help in achieving herd immunity, allowing the economy to open up more, resulting in removal of travel restrictions and lockdowns that have greatly affected business operations.

“Citizens can receive their vaccination jabs anywhere in the country. The Global Fund allocated US$75 million to complement Government efforts in the fight against Covid-19, and the allocation is for three years, from 2021 to 2023,” said CZI.

The industry representative body said the global economic outlook has improved since October last year with the development of several effective vaccines raising the likelihood of a significant economic recovery this year and reducing downside risks. After an estimated real global GDP decline of 3,9 percent in 2020, the global economy is expected to grow by 5,1 percent this year in the baseline forecast (with a plausible range of 4-6 percent growth).

“Looking beyond the economic weakness in the beginning of this year, vaccination campaigns in most advanced economies are now expected to approach the thresholds for attaining herd immunity by the end of third quarter 2021,” it said.

“Significant Covid-19 related social distancing restrictions and precautionary behaviours are expected to last for another 2-3 quarters in 2021.

The combination of relaxation in social distancing restrictions, recovery in private sector confidence and significant cumulated household savings from 2020 is expected to sustain a strong economic rebound in the second half 2021.”

CZI noted that vaccination campaigns in developing economies were expected to take longer, continuing into 2022-2023.

“As a result, these economies are likely to face ongoing local Covid-19 waves and slower recoveries in 2021-2022.

“The aggregate real GDP level of developing economies is expected to remain around five percent below pre-pandemic forecasts in 2022, compared to a 3,5 percent gap relative to pre-pandemic forecasts for advanced economies,” it said.