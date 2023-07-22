Source: Private sector urged to lead in transport infrastructure development | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa and Vice-President Chiwenga follow proceedings at the National Economic Consultative Forum Infrastructure summit and expo in Victoria Falls yesterday

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

THE sustainable transformation and modernisation of the country’s transport infrastructure will not be fully achieved through fiscal financing alone but the private sector must come on board and commit more resources to supporting key projects for the greater good of the economy, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

While the Government has led the way in setting the tone for modernising the economy and promulgating policies that enhance ease of doing business in the country, he said more milestones could be achieved if private sector players, as primary beneficiaries of such projects, play a leading role in harnessing resources and assisting the country in tapping into latest development technologies.

President Mnangagwa said this here yesterday in his keynote address while officially opening the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo, which was organized by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF) and co-hosted with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Running under the theme: “Accelerating Transport Infrastructure Development Projects in Zimbabwe: Towards World Class Transport Networks by 2030”, the high-level infrastructure summit brought together private sector executives from different sectors, research institutions, and foreign delegates to deliberate on how the country could scale up infrastructure development projects, especially transport (road, rail and air), so as to enhance business efficiency and unlock wider and inclusive economic potential.

Robust infrastructure development is at the heart of the Second Republic’s economic transformation agenda in line with the country’s vision to achieve an upper middle-income status by 2030.

President Mnangagwa noted with concern how, despite being beneficiaries, some giant entities in the economy were folding their hands and withholding critical resources at a time when the country needs them most.

“If we develop the mindset that the Government, through the Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube, will release all the money to development infrastructure, then we are not being serious.

“You want good roads, good railway line network, air services, and various facilities in the country, and then we say all these should be brought about by someone collecting taxes, chasing people who are avoiding collecting tax . . . no!” said President Mnangagwa.

“If you want to grow your money, you must invest it, it does not grow when it stays in the bank or under the pillow. It grows when invested and it will continue to grow and yield profit. And you will be counted among those who have contributed to the growth and modernisation of your country.”

He noted that already the massive growth in economic activity realised in the last five years, mainly driven by mining, agriculture, and manufacturing milestones, should give impetus to scaling up infrastructure development especially those related to transport.

With such strides, the President said the benefits of modernising and scaling up rehabilitation of the infrastructure were immense, adding that collective involvement on such projects would further enhance the ease of doing business and capacitate businesses to make more money.

In view of the huge gaps that still exist in the transport infrastructure sector, President Mnangagwa also challenged various road authorities to play their part in accelerating strategies that harness resources to drive infrastructure development in their jurisdictions.

He noted, in particular, the modernization and commissioning of the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post project through private capital injection as a typical example of how Government wants private sector players to take bold decisions to invest in critical infrastructure.

The President said participating in such projects results in win-win benefits to local communities, the Government as well as those who availed the funding as they will reap massive earnings for years to come while providing a good service to the country.

He also challenged the Ministry of Transport to clearly articulate and craft a comprehensive transport development plan that will guide key decision making for potential investment, detailing feasibility aspects and timelines.

Mining sector players, in particular, are expected to be proactive and come on board to pitch proposals on how they can contribute and provide solutions to the pressing transport infrastructure gaps in their areas of operation as they are also beneficiaries.

With most captains of industry and commerce being youthful, the President said they must be more innovative and come up with strategies that benefit future development of the country.

On currency issues, the President implored Zimbabweans to support the local dollar and have confidence in it as this is important for the sustainable development of the country as opposed to seeking use of foreign money.

He also challenged participants to move away from talk shows but seek to deliver more tangible results from such conferences.

“Self-introspect and consider what contribution you can make to development the country’s infrastructure. We must build our country brick by brick and ensure no one and no place is left behind,” said the President.

Vice-President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who also attended the summit said under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe was on the right path to progress and urged Zimbabweans to rally behind him.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said President Mnangagwa has laid out a clear vision to transform Zimbabwe, including revamping the country’s infrastructure as a key enabler for robust economic growth.

Despite stagnation in the last decade under the yoke of sanctions, he said the Second Republic has energised Government operations with focus on modernizing the economy to ensure all places effectively contribute to development.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said his province was grateful to President Mnangagwa for steering infrastructure projects across the country, and called for stronger partnerships to anchor further transformation.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the conference objectives buttress ideals of Vision 2030 by showcasing strides made by the Second Republic and highlighting the existing gaps, as well as proffering policy recommendations for further interventions.

He highlighted key projects already achieved such as the completion and the recent commissioning of the Robert Mugabe International Airport as exhibits of serious leadership commitment to transform the economy. Dr Sibanda also commended stakeholders for participating in the conference and submitting input saying the Government cannot do it alone.

Executive director for the Sadc Aviation Safety Organisation, Mr Kabo Phutietsile, spoke about the lessons and best practices for transport infrastructure development and stressed the need for more regional collaboration in unlocking the aviation sector potential.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo, presented a recap of day one proceedings, which discussed at length developments and challenges in the transport sector covering rail, road and air system, and how these impact on the attainment of NDS1, which drives momentum towards an upper middle-income vision by 2030.

During the two-day event, which ended yesterday, participants discussed major gains in upgrading the Beitbridge Border Post, Harare-Chirundu Highway, and the recent commissioning of the Robert Mugabe International Airport, as major success stories.

There was also concern on the burden placed on road maintenance and rehabilitation due to overuse of haulage trucks to transport heavy cargo from mines, which must be transported by rail. The need for long term funding and bridging the gap for supporting transport infrastructure projects also came tops with stakeholders’ calling for collective efforts.