Source: ‘Prophet’ rapes woman during cleansing session | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Murehwa, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a self-styled prophet who raped a woman during a cleansing session.

Honest Chitanda (25) of Chirimudombo village, under Chief Mangwende, is on the run after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had sought help from him over an undesclosed ailment.

Confirming the incident, provincial police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said: “Police (are) looking for the suspect who allegedly raped a woman during prayer. The woman had stomach problems. We appeal to the members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to alert the nearest police station.”

According to police, on June 12, Chitanda arrived at the complainant’s shop and proposed love to her, but she turned him down.

The suspect then introduced himself as a prophet and “prophesied” that the complainant had a stomach problem and needed help.

The complainant believed him and exchanged numbers and she promised to look for him after closing her shop.

The following day, the suspect returned to the shop in the company of an alleged church mate, and took the woman to Donzva village for the healing session.

They arrived at the homestead at night where they entered into a room for the prayers.

It is alleged that the suspect ordered the complainant to undress so that he could remove something from her private parts, but she refused.

The suspect reportedly then grabbed the complainant by force and raped her once.

After the incident, the suspect escorted the complainant back to her shop.

The complainant filed a police report before she was taken to Murehwa District Hospital for medication.

The post ‘Prophet’ rapes woman during cleansing session appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.