Source: PSC hails civil servants on polls | The Herald (Local News)

PSC’s secretary for service commissions Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the civil servants and other public service stakeholders made themselves available and persistently discharged their duties during last week’s harmonised elections.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

THE Public Service Commission (PSC) has commended civil servants for diligently working in support of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission during the polls.

A large group of civil servants are seconded to ZEC, which has a small full-time staff, during major elections to staff polling stations and staff the support services.

Dr Choruma also hailed the high-level committee led by the tripartite which worked hand-in-hand with ZEC to ensure all logistical arrangements were in place and were in line with the electoral regulations.

“I am mindful of the selfless commitment and professionalism displayed by all stakeholders in diligently navigating the various intricacies of the whole exercise,” she said.

“Your commitment to facilitating responsive service to all Zimbabweans was evidenced by the peaceful and orderly manner in which the election was conducted. I also wish to acknowledge and compliment all our missions abroad for their support and effectiveness in ensuring the smooth facilitation of postal voting.

“All your efforts have re-affirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to democratic ideals and processes through your high-level administrative support to such events of national imperative. Through this support, Zimbabwe was able to demonstrate her trade-mark peace-loving nature for all to see and, indeed, unity was able to prevail.”

Dr Choruma said the service commissions remained committed to upholding and spearheading socio-economic development through all national processes.

Meanwhile, Election Watch ZW and the Zimbabwe Young Graduates and Youth Development Forum (ZYGYDF), in a statement, have said the elections results were credible.

“Our team of experienced and trained election analysts, along with our advanced technology and analytical methods, have ensured that the results are credible, transparent, and reflective of the will of the Zimbabwean people,” they said.

“We commend the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for its efforts to enhance the credibility and transparency of the electoral process, including the use of biometric voter registration and the deployment of sufficient staff to run the country’s election.

“We call on all political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to respect the will of the people as reflected in the verified election results and to maintain a peaceful and constructive political environment in the country. We remain committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in Zimbabwe, and we will continue to monitor and support the country’s democratic development.”