Source: PSC relaunches industrial attachments | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Sunday Mail Reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has relaunched the industrial attachment programme for students in tertiary institutions to gain experience by working in Government.

In a statement, PSC secretary Dr Tsitsi Choruma said: “This initiative supports the Education 5.0 policy adopted by Government, which is intended to produce graduates who are fit for purpose in their respective professional fields.

“Through this industrial attachment programme, the Public Service Commission aims to contribute to the development of students’ intellectual and practical skills while giving them the experiential orientation needed to effectively function in a workplace environment.”

Dr Choruma said students seeking industrial attachment will require police clearance.

She said those who qualify will receive a nominal support stipend.

Highlighting the application requirements, Dr Choruma said applicants need “An introductory letter from a recognised university or college, results for previous semesters, curriculum vitae with contactable referees.

“Applicants will undergo a standard selection process, which includes police clearance, to exclude any candidates who may have criminal records.

“Participants shall be allocated a supervisor and/or counterpart, who will work with them throughout the period of the attachment.

“The attachment programme shall be subjected to bi-annual evaluation to ensure that programme objectives are achieved.”