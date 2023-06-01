Source: PSMAS urged to restore health industry sanity | The Herald (Local News)

In a statement, the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) said it was concerned with the way medical practitioners were being treated by PSMAS.

Ivan Zhakata–Herald Correspondent

Doctors want the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) to ensure order prevails in the health industry following the ongoing blitz by PSMAS and ZACC on doctors and service providers countrywide who are refusing to continue offering services to its members.

This follows recent reports of doctors who have been picked up, harassed and taken to court for refusing to accept PSMAS medical aid cards presented by patients.

“It has come to our attention that PSMAS medical aid, in conjunction with ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission), have launched an operation targeted at doctors and service providers countrywide,” the association said.

“The operation, which is targeting the very same service providers who accepted PSMAS members at a time when every other provider refused to accept their members, is very regrettable,” said the association.

This development, the association claimed, had resulted in doctors getting harassed, locked up and being treated like criminals in broad daylight over amounts as low as $1 000.

“We are of the strong opinion that this matter is a civil not a criminal one and should be treated as such. Engagements with the doctors, service providers and the parent ministry, who is the regulator, were not done as prescribed by law prior to this exercise.”

MDPPZA implored PSMAS and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to restore order, refer to industry best practices and come to the table with all stakeholders to avoid making the relationship with doctors permanently irreparable.

“Lest we forget, the same doctors will be needed to attend to the PSMAS membership in the very near future,” MDPPZA said.

“We advise all our members who have been picked up, harassed and taken to court to report to us in preparation for our class action against PSMAS.”