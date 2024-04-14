Source: Public Hearings – Monday 15th April | The Zimbabwean
PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 7/2024
Public Hearings – Monday 15th April
Tours by Portfolio Committee on War Veterans’ Affairs
of Chinhoyi and Harare Provincial Shrines
to Go Ahead despite Recess
At the end of last week’s sittings, both Houses of Parliament adjourned until Tuesday 7th May 2024. They will, therefore, be in recess for the next three weeks.
This recess necessarily involves the suspension of committee business until further notice from Parliament – except for previously approved activities, including the tours mentioned in the heading and below. The details, supplied by Parliament, are as follows:
PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON
DEFENCE, HOME AFFAIRS, SECURITY SERVICES AND WAR VETERAN’S AFFAIRS:
PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE PETITION FROM SAM PARIRENYATWA ON
EXHUMATION AND DECENT REBURIAL OF HEROES AND HEROINES
WHO PERISHED DURING THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE
|Date
|Place
|Time
|Venue
|Monday 15 April
|Chinhoyi
|9.30 to 11.30 a.m.
|Tour of Chinhoyi Provincial Shrine
|Monday 15 April
|Harare
|2.30 to 4 p.m.
|Tour of Harare Provincial Shrines
