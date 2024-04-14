Source: Public Hearings – Monday 15th April | The Zimbabwean

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 7/2024

Public Hearings – Monday 15th April

Tours by Portfolio Committee on War Veterans’ Affairs

of Chinhoyi and Harare Provincial Shrines

to Go Ahead despite Recess

At the end of last week’s sittings, both Houses of Parliament adjourned until Tuesday 7th May 2024. They will, therefore, be in recess for the next three weeks.

This recess necessarily involves the suspension of committee business until further notice from Parliament – except for previously approved activities, including the tours mentioned in the heading and below. The details, supplied by Parliament, are as follows:

PORTFOLIO COMMITTEE ON

DEFENCE, HOME AFFAIRS, SECURITY SERVICES AND WAR VETERAN’S AFFAIRS:

PUBLIC HEARINGS ON THE PETITION FROM SAM PARIRENYATWA ON

EXHUMATION AND DECENT REBURIAL OF HEROES AND HEROINES

WHO PERISHED DURING THE LIBERATION STRUGGLE

Date Place Time Venue Monday 15 April Chinhoyi 9.30 to 11.30 a.m. Tour of Chinhoyi Provincial Shrine Monday 15 April Harare 2.30 to 4 p.m. Tour of Harare Provincial Shrines

