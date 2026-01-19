Source: Public invited to nominate ZEC commissioner | The Herald (Top Stories)

Parliament of Zimbabwe has invited members of the public to submit nominations to fill one vacant position on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) following the resignation of a commissioner.

In a public notice, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) said the invitation is being made in terms of Section 237(1)(b) of the Constitution, which mandates Parliament to call for public nominations for possible appointment by His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe to serve on Independent Commissions.

ZEC is mandated to prepare for, conduct and supervise elections and referendums, register voters, compile and maintain voters’ rolls, delimit electoral boundaries, accredit election observers and conduct voter education, among other functions outlined in Section 239 of the Constitution and Section 5 of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13].

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said the process is meant to promote transparency and public participation in the appointment of commissioners.

“The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders hereby invites the public to nominate suitably qualified persons for consideration for possible appointment to the Commission,” said Mr Chokuda.

He said persons eligible for appointment must be citizens of Zimbabwe chosen for their integrity, experience and competence in the conduct of affairs in either the public or private sector.

Mr Chokuda said prospective nominees must not be Members of Parliament, public officers other than judges, employees of provincial or metropolitan councils or local authorities, or members or employees of statutory bodies or government-controlled entities.

He said nomination material must consist of a typewritten submission of no more than two A4 pages stating why the nominated person is suitable, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and a completed nomination form.

Nomination forms can be obtained from the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden at the Human Resources Department on the third floor, Room 340, or downloaded from the Parliament of Zimbabwe website.

Mr Chokuda said nominations should be addressed to the Clerk of Parliament in sealed envelopes clearly marked with the name of the Commission and may be submitted by email, post or hand delivery to Parliament of Zimbabwe at Mt Hampden.

He said the closing date for submission of nominations is Friday, 13 February 2026, at 4.30pm.

