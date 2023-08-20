Source: Public warned against consuming sub-standard cough syrup | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned members of the public against consuming a sub-standard cough syrup that is alleged to have possibly landed in the country illegally saying the safety and quality of the product is not guaranteed.

The manufacturer of the cough syrup called NATURCOLD remains a mystery after the United Kingdom that is labelled as the country of origin of the cough syrup said there was no such company within its borders.

MCAZ director-general Mr Richard Rukwata said members of the public should be vigilant and look out for the sub-standard medicine and avoid it at all costs while they intensify their market surveillance.

“The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), would like to alert health professionals and members of the public of the existence of a sub-standard syrup medicines identified in WHO Region of Africa.

“Like other regulators globally, MCAZ has been notified by the World Health Organisation through Medical Product Alert Number 5/2023 of the circulation of sub-standard products identified in Cameroon and reported to WHO on 13 March 2023.

“The product is known as NATURCOLD Syrup whose stated manufacturer is listed on the product packaging as FRAKEN INTERNATIONAL (England). The United Kingdom’s national regulatory authority, the MHRA, has confirmed to WHO that no such manufacturer exists in the UK. Therefore, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products,” he said.

Mr Rukwata said the product was reported to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants.

He said although the product had been identified in Cameroon, it might have been distributed through informal markets to other countries or regions.

“Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death. MCAZ wishes to inform health professionals and members of the public that the product is not registered in Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, the manufacturer is not registered in Zimbabwe and the authority has not authorised any importation of any products from this manufacturer. However, through illegal means, this product may find its way into the local market. As a precautionary measure, the authority will intensify its market surveillance activities through strict premises inspection and public awareness to ensure that the product is not circulated,” said Mr Rukwata.

The authority said in the unlikely event that members of the public are in possession of and, or come across the products, they must notify them and/or healthcare providers immediately and desist from administering the cough syrup to children.

“The mandate of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is to protect public health by ensuring that medicines and medical devices on the market are safe, effective, and of good quality and will continue to monitor the situation through the WHO guidelines.

“The authority also urges members of the public to access medicines from licensed persons and premises for easier monitoring. The authority and law enforcement agencies continue to work together to eradicate any sub-standard and falsified health products,” said Mr Rukwata. —@NyembeziMu