Push for national interests, President Mnangagwa tells diplomats 

President Mnangagwa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning met with the country’s ambassadors and consul generals whom he challenged to push national interests in their respective postings.

Addressing the diplomats at State House in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said as members of the diplomatic service, there are a vital cog of his administration.

“Through your individual and collective skills, as well as love for our country, vision 2030 must be a reality.

“I, therefore, challenge you to work harder to produce tangible outcomes and results that impact on the overall growth of our country’s GDP and improved quality of life for our people,” he said.