Source: Quartet in court for kidnapping | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

FOUR men from Mandaza Village in Domboshawa were yesterday arraigned before Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of kidnapping a friend and then beating him while demanding cash.

Tinotenda Nhongonhema (21), Tinei Tagwada (38), Kupakwashe Mukombwe (27) and Courage Musara (27) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with kidnapping.

They were remanded in custody pending a bail ruling today.

The State alleged that last Friday at Mutonda Village, Chinamhora, Nhongonhema knocked on the complainant’s house who allowed him to get inside since they knew each other.

Whilst inside, Nhongonhema demanded cash from the complainant, who had none. In anger, Nhongonhema pulled the complainant by his belt and forcibly dragged him out of the house before forcing him into a Subaru vehicle.

The court heard that the four accused took turns to assault the complainant while still demanding cash. They drove him from Murandu Village to Nyamuparadza Village in Mt Darwin.

When the gang later released the complainant, he went to the police to file a report which led to their arrest.

Mr Zebediah Bofu appeared for the State.