Source: Quelea birds destroy wheat | Sunday News (Business)

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

Quelea birds have started destroying the wheat crop in Kwekwe District with fears that the marauding birds will spread across the Midlands Province.

Midlands Agritex Provincial Crop and Livestock Officer Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said if the birds were uncontrolled they were likely to negatively affect the yields. She said there were now fears the birds will spread to other areas.

“Most of the crop is at vegetative stage and promising good yields if not disturbed by quelea birds which are already affecting wheat farming in places like Kwekwe District.

Chances are high that they can spread throughout the whole province and take down expected harvest,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said efforts were underway to stop birds from spreading across the province and reducing its impact.

“The fortunate part is that the department under Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) Directorate is already on the ground and as I speak control is underway hence there are chances of better harvest.”

Mrs Magwenzi said Midlands planted 7 378ha of wheat from the targeted hectarage of 6 240ha including those under communal and commercial irrigation schemes.

“We had targeted to plant 6 240ha of wheat but exceeded to 7 378ha, which translated to 118 percent.

The crop is beautiful across the province. We have winter wheat in gardens, communal irrigation schemes, individual irrigation schemes and commercial irrigation schemes.”

She said wheat production has been supported by the Government through input injection and irrigation rehabilitation programmes.

This was targeted to benefit both communal and commercial farmers.

“We have Presidential Winter Wheat which was holistically financed and timeously.

Most communal irrigation schemes have adopted block systems.

This has improved the irrigation farmer relationship, harmony, working together, unity and great sharing among themselves.

This has also promoted business minds while minimising costs and increasing profits or dividends,” she said.

A commercial wheat farmer from Kwekwe District, Mr Farai Madhau said he was slightly affected by quelea birds but has managed to contain them.

“It was horrific at first when I first identified these quelea birds because this is my first season to venture into commercial wheat production.

I then approached an expert in wheat farming who then tipped me that quelea birds can be controllable and put me through the techniques on how to do it.”