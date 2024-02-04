Source: Rain kills 38 and affects more than 2000 households | Sunday News (local news)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AT least 38 lives have so far been lost to rainfall incidents across the country that affected more than 2 000 households while basic community infrastructure was destroyed.

The number of lives lost is an increase from the 35 that were recorded during the same period last season.

The country this year witnessed significant damage to schools, clinics, shops and houses while Whawha Prison cells were also affected among other infrastructure losses. In light of the damages to basic community infrastructure, the Department of Civil Protection has recommended for relevant authorities to channel devolution funds towards rehabilitation.

The heavy rains which pounded most of the country in January affected 2 247 households. In its latest rainfall incidences report that was released last week, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) said they responded by evacuating affected households.

“During the 2023/24 rainfall season, a total of 38 deaths have been recorded, 2 247 households affected, 101 schools damaged, 11 clinics damaged, six shops and Whawha Prison cells. Roads infrastructure which include roads and bridges has also been affected. Dam breach was recorded at Makhwatheni Dam in Ward 12, Nkayi District. During the 2022/23 rainfall season, in terms of damage to infrastructure and loss of lives, a total of 35 lives were lost, 61 schools were damaged, at least 50 roads were also affected while at least 3 104 people were affected in various forms.

“A total of 18 households were affected by flash floods in Budiriro 5B Extension and four households in Kuwadzana Paddocks. In response, the affected households were temporarily evacuated to Budiriro 2 and Kuwadzana 3 Primary Schools before being moved to Budiriro 2 Training Centre and Kuwadzana Community Hall, respectively. A permanent housing solution for the affected households is being finalised in the manner of flat units in Dzivarasekwa Extension Phase 2,” reads the report.

The department has recommended that part of devolution funds should be considered for the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure especially schools, clinics as well as the need to fully fund the National Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan for the 2023/24 rainfall season to the tune of more than US$3m to capacitate civil protection structures for preparedness and response.

“Given that the Government is also seized with response to the cholera outbreak, there is need to mobilise resources which include tents, food and non-food items to assist households affected by the rainfall induced incidents. There is need to capacitate district civil protection committees with fuel and allowances to conduct rapid and comprehensive needs assessments,” reads the report.

The CPU said in terms of other emergencies, road traffic accidents utilised the greater portion of the department’s budget while a number of interventions were being put in place.

“The department is rolling out a number of interventions including the capacitation of provinces with 50 tonnes of maize grain for relief, provision of fuel to sub-national level, conducting rapid needs assessments, command centre which was activated to operate 24 hours and seven days a week. Dispatch of relief in the form of food and non-food items to affected communities across the country with support from partners,” reads the report. @nyeve14