Source: Rains affect gold production | The Herald (Business News)

Mr Peter Magaramombe

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The heavy rains that have been received this year have affected gold production with the country producing 1,8 tonnes of the yellow metal in January down from the 2,8 tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

This was said by Fidelity Printers and Refiners Chief Executive Officer, Mr Peter Magaramombe during a gold mobilisation workshop Wednesday.

“The major reason for this decline is the heavy rains which have resulted in shafts closing especially by small scale miners,” he said.

He however, expressed optimism that mining activities by small-scale and artisanal miners would return to normal with the reduction of rainfall activity.

The gold mobilisation workshop was held between the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and stakeholders in the mining sector.