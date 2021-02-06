Source: Rains stall grave digging in Bulawayo | Newsday (News)

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO City Council is facing imminent grave shortage as a result of incessant rains that have caused flooding at Luveve Cemetery, making the graveyard soggy and unfit for burials.

This has forced the local authority to temporarily suspend the digging of graves at the cemetery and concentrate on few spaces at West Park and Athlone cemeteries.

This comes on the backdrop of high demand for graves due to COVID-19-related deaths.

Council spokesperson Nesisa Mpofu confirmed the suspension of grave digging, adding that they were working on Athlone and few available spaces at West Park.

“Luveve Cemetery has sections that are flooding, therefore, digging of graves using the backhoe has become not only difficult, but impossible as the plant sinks,’’ Mpofu said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said while he agreed that this was due to natural causes, the local authority should always plan for such eventualities.

“While we accept that this is due to a natural cause, council should have contingent plans, they should have other reserved areas. Athlone can also be affected, but people should not fail to bury their relatives,’’ Sibindi said.

