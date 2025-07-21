Source: Ramsar applauds wetlands efforts | The Herald (Top Stories)

Rutendo Nyeve

Victoria Falls Reporter

THE secretary-general of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Dr Musonda Mumba, arrived in Victoria Falls yesterday ahead of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15), a major global summit where world leaders and environmental experts will gather to tackle critical wetland conservation challenges.

Dr Mumba was welcomed at the Victoria Falls International Airport by Ambassador Tadeus Chifamba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, along with senior Government officials and representatives from conservation agencies.

The prestigious conference, which kicks off on Wednesday, marks a historic milestone for Zimbabwe, which is hosting the Ramsar COP for the first time.

It also underlines the country’s growing reputation as a leader in environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Dr Mumba commended Zimbabwe’s commitment to wetland preservation and described the upcoming conference as a landmark opportunity for Africa and the world.

“I am very happy to be here. I am here in Zimbabwe to support and also celebrate with the Government of Zimbabwe and all of our 172 contracting parties to the 15th session of the Conference of the Parties, or what we see as COP15,” she said.

“So this was a decision that the Government of Zimbabwe offered in 2022 when we had the last COP, that they would host the next COP.

“I am very excited because this is the second time this COP is happening in Africa after so many years.”

Dr Mumba noted the symbolic power of the venue, Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Ramsar-recognised wetland of international importance.

“The world will be meeting on the edge of this beautiful and exciting waterfall, the Victoria Falls, to discuss the plight of wetlands globally,” she said.

Dr Mumba highlighted the significance of the timing, noting that the event follows last week’s 40th anniversary of the African Ministerial Summit on the Environment (AMSEN) in Nairobi, where the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, played a key role.

“What was exciting is that firstly, we launched the Global Wetland Outlook, which is the third edition in 2025 and this Wetland Outlook was talking about the cost of the loss of wetlands,” she said.

“If we lose the Victoria Falls, for example, what are we going to lose? We are going to lose tourism, we are going to lose water, we are going to lose livelihoods, we are going to lose the revenue that comes to this country and the ecosystem services that this nature provides.”

Dr Mumba also applauded the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Dr Ndlovu, for her leadership in championing wetlands at the continental level, ensuring that wetlands took centre stage at AMSEN.

With COP15 set to begin in just a few days, thousands of delegates from around the world are expected to descend on Victoria Falls, placing Zimbabwe at the forefront of global wetland diplomacy and action.

The post Ramsar applauds wetlands efforts appeared first on herald.