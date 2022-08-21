Source: Rangemore man loses US$8k, 120k rand in robbery | Sunday News (local news)

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

A security guard is lucky to be alive after he was shot on the left thigh in a fierce shoot-out with armed robbers who got away with cash amounting to US$8 000 and 120 000 rand, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred at a house in Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo.

According to the police, the complainant, who is also the employer of the security guard, arrived at his house around 7pm on Wednesday in his car.

After he got out of the car with a small bag in his hand, he was suddenly accosted by two armed men with pistols who emerged from the darkness.

The attackers proceeded to where the complainant was and demanded cash from him.

The complainant did not resist and threw the small bag at them but the duo demanded more money.

The robbers force marched the complainant into the house and as they approached a verandah, the complainant signalled his security guard of the danger.

A shoot-out ensued giving the complainant a chance to escape into the house.

The guard wrestled with the attackers and was shot on the left thigh.

The robbers fled with the small bag containing cash.

The complainant then called a friend who made a police report.

“We are urging members of the public to desist from moving around with large sums of money especially during late hours as they risk being robbed. In case you are approached by armed robbers, you should comply to avoid loss of life.

“We appeal to the public for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to visit any police station,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Meanwhile, in a related incident, a woman in West Somerton lost 15 000 rand, US$2 385 and 161 pula in cash after she was attacked by five armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old woman was attacked by five unknown male assailants who were armed with a knife, machete, pepper spray and an axe.

“On the 17 August at around 9pm, the complainant, who is a money changer, arrived home from work and was in the company of her son.

“As she was parking her car, she was grabbed by the throat and tripped to the ground by the accused persons who then forcibly took her handbag while threatening to kill her son with a machete if she refused to comply,” said Insp Ncube.

He added that the armed robbers force-marched the duo into the house where they ransacked every room and took away two laptops, four cellphones, 18 pairs of shoes, one speaker box, one car radio face, a car key, a handbag containing 15 000 rand, US$2 385 and 161 pula.

The robbers then took a canister of pepper spray and sprayed it onto the complainant’s and her son’s faces and escaped.

