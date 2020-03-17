Source: Rape-accused dad’s trial deferred | Herald (Africa)

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of a 55-year-old Harare man, who allegedly raped his daughter thrice on the pretext that he was marking his territory, hit a brick wall yesterday following reports that he was allegedly not feeling well.

Phanuel Makoni, who is on $300 bail, was facing three counts of rape when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo, who deferred the matter to April 8 after Makoni’s defence tendered a medical affidavit proving that his client was not feeling well.

The court heard that sometime in August 2006, Makoni kissed the complainant.

She approached her uncle, Tapiwa Chawatama, asking if it was normal for her father to kiss his daughter that way and the uncle said it was abnormal.

It is alleged that during the same month, the complainant confronted her father who was in his bedroom over the previous kiss and Makoni locked the door before telling her that he was marking his territory.

The court heard that Makoni pulled the complainant to his bed and raped her.

It is the State’s case that on another day in the same month, Makoni called the complainant, who was with Chawatama.

Before going to her father, she told Chawatama that she was afraid to go to her father’s room because he could rape her again.

The complainant then complied and went into Makoni’s room and he allegedly raped her again.

During the rape, it is alleged that the complainant screamed for help to no avail.

The court heard that the complainant again told Chawatama about the incident, but he could not assist as he was under the accused’s care.