Source: Rape victim tells court she was only tipsy | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Herald Correspondent

An 18-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by socialite Charles Guvamatanga, popularly known as “Torro”, yesterday vehemently denied in court that she was drunk on the day she was sexually assaulted, saying she was only tipsy.

The teenager told the court during cross examination by Guvamatanga’s lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa that she felt tipsy after drinking some cider.

She said Guvamatanga sneaked into the room where she was sleeping, removed her torusers and underwear and assaulted her. Allegations are that on April 2 at around 6pm, the teenager went to Barclays Sports Club in Mount Pleasant in the company of her two sisters.

They met Guvamatanga at around 8pm and the four went to Chinese Great Wall Restaurant in Belgravia for dinner.

It is alleged that at around 10pm they went to Guvamatanga’s residence for a change of clothes and 15 minutes after midnight they left for Evitro Bar in Belgravia, Harare.

They had fun until 4.30am when they decided to return to Guvamatanga’s residence to sleep.

The teenager was told by one of her sisters to use one of the bedrooms, while they remained in the lounge with Guvamatanga.

She went into the bedroom and closed the door, but did not lock it.

Moments later, she felt her body being fondled and woke up to see Guvamatanga who left the room only to return after a few minutes and rape her.

She called her sister who was sleeping in the lounge and told her what had happened and was taken to Wellness Women Clinic in Highlands for medical examination, but was advised to make a report to the police first.