Source: Real estate director in court | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

The first accused is Kudamp Investments, represented by Mpilo Mathuthu, and second accused is Mathuthu (29) himself, who is one of the directors of Kudamp Investments trading as Future Properties.

Court Correspondent

A COMPANY and its director was yesterday brought before the Harare Magistrates Court after allegedly defrauding a real estate firm of US$28 000 through the illegal sale of residential stands.

The first accused is Kudamp Investments, represented by Mpilo Mathuthu, and second accused is Mathuthu (29) himself, who is one of the directors of Kudamp Investments trading as Future Properties.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and was remanded in custody pending his bail application today.

The State alleged that in June last year, Mathuthu approached High Range Resources (Pvt) Ltd represented by Dunia Shahari seeking mandate to market residential stands in Boronica Chiedza Park in Manyame, Makonde Heights in Chinhoyi and Victoria Range in Masvingo. Mathuthu was given the mandate to market and was supposed to refer clients to High Range Resources and would be paid a five percent commission on successful sales.

The unsuspecting clients responded to the advertisements and approached Mathuthu for these deals.

The court heard that on Tuesday last week a person identified as Chinamasa approached High Range seeking an agreement of sale. Chinamasa produced the receipts issued by Kudamp Investments as proof of payment.

This is when High Range found out Kudamp was selling residential stands contrary to the mandate of marketing only. According to the preliminary investigations Mathuthu had sold 31 residential stands in Boronia Chiedza Park, pocketing around US$28 722.

Exhibits in the form of receipt books and files of offer and acceptance of purchase by Mathuthu were recovered from his office.