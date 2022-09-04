Source: Recycling organisation takes initiative to schools | Sunday News (local news)

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Correspondent

A local organisation that specialises in recyclable waste collection and recycling has taken up the national clean-up initiative to schools where it is conducting campaigns on the first Friday of every month.

The organisation – Evolution Charity Trust – has been doing that for a number of months and on Friday they took the national clean-up campaign to Percy Ibbotson Remand and Home in Luveve where they cleaned the school and hosted a motivation session with pupils. The initiative came after they did similar clean-ups at Mpopoma, Ihlathi and Sizane high schools.

In an interview, Evolution Charity Trust director Mr Ambassador Siziba said the organisation had adopted the day set by President Mnangagwa as a national clean-up day, conducting clean-ups around the City of Bulawayo. In recent months, they had taken the campaign to schools in Bulawayo where they also intend to install bins where recyclable waste will be dumped for their recycling project.

“Through our ongoing project called evolution waste collectors we decided to join the nation in the national clean-up campaign which takes place every first Friday of the month. We decided to go to Percy Ibbotson Remand and Home in Luveve.

“In appreciation of the children, the organisation decided to remember and help them clean their place. We went there and cleaned the whole school. We also did a motivational session whose main focus was to encourage them to work harder in school as they step into the third term, which is the last term of the school year,” he said.

Evolution Charity Trust is a non-profit making organisation driven by the zeal to help marginalised communities through job creation for vulnerable people and the youths, encouraging them to do handiwork.

The organisation has created employment opportunities for youths in Bulawayo.

“We are working with the Ministry of Local Government and the Bulawayo City Council under a Memorandum of Understanding that we have. We have created partnerships with a number of institutions such as Smile Action International and last time we cleaned some streets in town with BBS College,” said Mr Siziba. He said they were appreciative of the Bulawayo City Council’s support which has made the project a success.

“We also appreciate the efforts of the city council that has been supporting the waste collection and recycling project that we are currently undertaking which has enabled us to create employment for more than 15 youths around Bulawayo. Through the project we are collecting and recycling cardboard boxes, plastics and other recyclable materials. We got appreciation for our project from the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube who has visited our warehouse where we do our recycling work in Kelvin West,” he said.

The clean-up in schools, he said, was meant to ensure a clean and healthy environment for learners as well as cultivating a culture of cleanliness in the school going children.

President Mnangagwa set aside the first Friday of every month, between 8am and 10am, for a national clean-up exercise. Most public and private institutions have embraced the clean-up exercise. -@chikaracharity