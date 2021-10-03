Source: Red Cross vaccination go into overdrive | The Standard (Local News)

BY STYLE REPORTER

SCORES of people took advantage of the Red Cross Clinic’s vaccination exercise at the just-ended Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) partnered ZAS through the provision of free health and first aid services as well as Covid- 19 vaccinations during the six-day exhibition.

A week ago ZRCS provided similar services at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The humanitarian organisation deployed a team of medical doctors and nurses who were providing Covid-19 vaccination for free within the exhibition centre.

First aid action teams from ZRCS were also at handy during the course of the business conference, which is the 111th edition.

This year’s agricultural show was held under the theme Synergies for Growth – Cooperate. Collaborate. Complement.

Red Cross Clinic practitioner-in-charge Joel Tapi, who was leading the vaccination team, told this publication that their vaccination exercise at the ZAS was convenient for scores of people who had not been vaccinated.

“I think we came closer to the people who had not been vaccinated and they took advantage of that,” said Tapi.

Tapi said ZRCS was mulling over taking the vaccination drive across the country.

The organisation’s secretary-general Elias Hwenga said the ZRCS was augmenting government’s vaccination roll out.

Red Cross Clinic was among hordes private health facilities that were given the green light to offer Covid-19 vaccination.

“As an auxiliary to government and a humanitarian player whose sole mandate is to serve humanity, providing heath and first aid services at ZAS and other national events is in sync with our mandate and mission,” said Hwenga.

“This need has been even more evident this year as we are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the government’s accelerated vaccination drive.

“We strongly feel bringing the vaccines closer to the people will go a long way in the attainment of the herd immunity we intend as a nation so that we might return to our normal activities.”

Hwenga said the vaccination programme was bringing the much-needed service closer to those who are formally and informally employed.

“In line with the government policy, the vaccinations are being availed for free,” Hwenga said.

“Our main thrust through this vaccination initiative in support of the government’s Covid-19 accelerated and decentralised vaccination drive is to ensure that everyone has access to Covid-19 vaccines.

“There is no time for waiting; we need to vaccinate as many people as we can immediately. The need to vaccinate as many as we can is crucial for us as a country so that we reach herd immunity.”

The Red Cross Clinic has been identified as one of the national society’s key income-generating projects for self-sustenance while fulfilling its social protection mandate through the provision of healthcare.

“We have been offering Covid-19 antigen test at the clinic and our laboratory department is comprehensive, offering haematology, microbiology, serology and chemistry and is also referral from local surgeries, clinics and hospitals,” said Tapi.

“With the trusted Red Cross brand and favourable pricing model, the Red Cross Clinic and healthcare projects are poised for major growth.”

The post Red Cross vaccination go into overdrive appeared first on The Standard.