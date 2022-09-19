Source: Research into herbal medicines ongoing | Herald (Top Stories)

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

THE Traditional Medical Practitioners Council (TMPC) through the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s research unit has launched investigations into the use of medicinal herbs such as zumbani to allow for their proper documentation and use.

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabweans took up the use of zumbani and other herbs to treat the symptoms of the disease.

However, its use has not been backed by any scientific research.

TMPC board member Mr Brian Chatindo recently said research into the herbs was already at clinical trials stage.

“We have medicinal herbs which we know have been used to treat various diseases since long back. Most recently we had the zumbani which was used to treat symptoms of Covid-19 and other illnesses. We have set up investigations into those herbs which are at clinical trials through our research unit at the Ministry of Health to see how we can document these herbs and their properties so that we can adopt their use locally and internationally,” he said.

He said traditional medicines were an important part of Zimbabwe’s health system but reiterated the need for their controlled use.

All traditional healers, faith healers, prophets, herbalists, midwives, churches who practice herbalism and pharmacies that sell herbal medicines are regulated by the TMPC.

“We are happy that people are becoming more aware about the use of traditional herbs. We now encourage everyone who sells these medicines to register with us so that they become liable for whatever medicines they dispense to people,” said Mr Chatindo.