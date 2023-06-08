Source: Residents in bid to raise US$40k for tumour girl | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Samantha Ndebele with her daughter Ashely Sibanda

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, florafadzaisibz@gmail.com

RESIDENTS from Lobengula West, in Bulawayo, have come together to try and raise funds for Ashly Sibanda (13) who needs US$40 000 so she can go to India to have an operation to remove a cancerous tumour in her mouth.

The young girl was diagnosed with the tumour late last year after she developed a lump which has since grown to be the big tumour that is hindering her from going to school now.

She is supposed to be in her second term this year at Inyanda High School but has since stopped because of the tumour.

A resident Mrs Tracy Chazira said as a community they have decided to print out sponsorship sheets which they will be using to get funds from the community, the corporate world and politicians.

She said it breaks her heart to see such a young girl who is supposed to have the whole world in her hands in such a state because she is part of the future of the community.

“Even though we are trying to raise this money we are appealing to the people in high places to make a plan about this child because they are the only ones who can help this child because the money needed is very high and most of us residents are just vendors. The good thing is that we are also trying to help her so when the corporate world and politicians’ chip in they will help us already somewhere,” said Mrs Chazira.

Another resident Mr Mzingaye Ncube said they had already drafted the sponsorship sheets and were now looking for a way to get it stamped at the police station so that they can have something that will show people how legit the plea is.

He said so far, they have not managed to raise anything as they are still trying to fix the issue of getting their sponsor sheets legalized.

“The case of this child saddens us because she is part of our community and her problems that she is facing are also ours. We are praying we will be able to get enough funds to help this child because her family’s loss will be also our loss. We are appealing to the corporate world, politicians and everyone else to please try and help us raise enough funds,” he said.

The mother of the child Ms Samantha Ndebele had gone f0 review at a local clinic when a Chronicle news crew visited their home in Lobengula West.

Two weeks ago, when Ms Ndebele narrated how Ashely developed the tumour she said it started as a small tooth that was growing where she already had another tooth and they decided to take her to a dental clinic where it was removed through surgery.

“After the surgery, a lump developed and I thought it would go away, but after sometime it started being worse and that is when I took her to Mpilo where they diaognisd her. I don’t even know how l am going to raise the funds because they are needed as soon as possible and it pains me to see my daughter like this,” she said.

Ashely’s mother can be contacted on: +263 772 775 185