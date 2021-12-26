Source: Residents reject new town boss | The Standard (Local News)

BY BAMOS BATISAYI

GOKWE Residents Association (GRA) has objected to the appointment of Alexander Nyandoro as acting town secretary.

Nyandoro, who was the local authority’s chief administrator, replaced Jopseph Mandlokuwa who acted in the same capacity last year.

His appointment was with effect from November 11. But the GRA questioned the appointment citing previous cases of corruption involving Nyandoro.

“In his initial suspension, the council stated that he was involved in an act of dishonest, negligent performance in terms of the Urban Council Act,” GRA Nephias Mhangami said.

“What then boggles our mind as an association is how he came back and his subsequent appointment as the acting town secretary.”

Nyandoro was once accused of forging council documents to purchase a Toyota D4D pick-up in 2012 resulting in his suspension.

“He came back to work under unclear circumstances,” Mhangami said.

The post Residents reject new town boss appeared first on The Standard.