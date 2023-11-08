Source: Robber killed in shoot-out | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of armed robbery suspects Brighton Mangondo (35) and Gerald Rutizira (38) after a shoot-out incident in which another suspect, Tanaka Living Nyaude Madzima aged 29, died”, said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

A suspected robber was shot dead while his two accomplices were arrested following a shoot-out with police in Harare on Monday.

The robbers were part of a gang that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The incident occurred in Riddleridge area, Harare on November 6, 2023.

“The suspects were initially part of an armed robbery gang comprising Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Derere Guta (30), Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo (39), Mugove Chimuti (deceased) and Ishmael Mutungira (deceased) who were arrested in July 2023,” he said.

On November 6, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, arrested Brighton Mangondo after receiving information that he was hiding at a house in Glen View 3, Harare.

Gerald Rutizira was later arrested after he was lured by Brighton Mangondo to Armsterdam in Southlea Park, Harare.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 12 bore Khan Arms shot gun at Rutizira’s residence in Sothlea Park.

Rutizira led detectives to the Boka area where Tanaka Madzima was allegedly hiding.

Said Asst Comm Nyathi: “Subsequently, a 9mm Star pistol, eight 9mm live rounds and a 0.22 RG 12 Revolver were recovered at Tanaka Madzima’s residence in Frezer area, Ushewekunze, Harare.

“Tanaka Madzima tried to run away as detectives were trying to recover a pistol and ammunition in Riddleridge area, resulting in an exchange of fire. The suspect died on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.”

The suspects are linked to four robbery cases including a robbery that occurred at Afrochine Smelting Company in Darwendale on June 30 where cash, cellphones and laptops valued at US$8 000 were stolen, as well as a robbery case which occurred on July 6 at Unadale Farm, Beatrice where a Khan Arms shot gun, two cell phones and US$3 800 cash were stolen.

The gang is also linked to a robbery case which occurred on July 11, 2023 at a brick company in Chinhoyi where US$1 420 cash, three cell phones and three blankets were stolen.

Asst Comm Nyathi said warned robbery syndicates that operations to account for all suspects are in full swing and will ensure all criminal groups involved in robbery cases are brought to justice.

He called on people with information on armed robbery syndicates and their movements to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, Bulawayo Operations on 0292 74525 Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or Police General Headquarters WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.