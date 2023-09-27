Source: Robber kills sleeping woman | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

File Pic

Crime Reporter

A 35-year-old Masvingo woman was fatally stabbed by a lone armed robber who had raided the room she was sleeping in with the intention of stealing a cellphone and other valuables early Saturday morning.

Ms Vongai Muzvondiwa who was stabbed in the armpit and eye was sleeping in the same room with a teenage girl when the incident occurred at around 3am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police in Masvingo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation. Ms Muzvondiwa (35) and the 15-year-old teenager were sleeping in a room at Dhombani Village, Chivi, when the robber broke in and demanded valuables.

“The suspect stabbed the victim with an unidentified sharp object in the armpit and eye after the victim had refused to hand over a cellphone. The victim died on the spot,” he said.

In Mazowe, police are also investigating another case of murder in which three robbers stabbed Marbel Maguramhinga (39) on the thigh with a knife before stealing US$350 cash at a gold panning site at Folye Farm. Ms Maguramhinga died on the way to the hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Ms Maguramhinga and her husband were operating a vending stall and canteen at the farm.

Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in identifying a male adult who was found dead with a swollen head, bruises all over the body and two sharp cuts on the palms of his hands, at a house under construction in Overspill, Epworth on September 22.

In Kadoma, a woman was found dead with bruises on the right leg and left hand in a bushy area at Lily Farm in Patchway on Friday.

Police in Lupane are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Clever Ngwenya (35) who is wanted for killing his parents, Mildress Ngwenya (71) and Simon Ngwenya (73) for an unknown reason while attending a family gathering at Gwalubha Village in Mabhikwa on Thursday.

He allegedly stabbed his mother, Mildress Ngwenya, with a knife on the throat before stabbing his father, Simon Ngwenya on the throat with the same knife. He allegedly chased his two brothers with the intention of also stabbing them, but he was outpaced.

Police in Gweru have arrested Shalom Kuzeyamisa (29) in connection with a case of infanticide.

The suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy before dumping the baby in a toilet pit at Kuzeyamisa Village, Shurugwi on Saturday.

The baby was retrieved alive from the toilet pit and was referred to Shurugwi District Hospital where it died upon admission.

Police in Juru are also investigating another case of baby dumping in which a baby boy (approximately one month old) was found dumped beside the road near Juru Business Centre on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on September 22, 2023 a newly born baby girl was also found dumped in a sink in a toilet at a poly clinic in Waterfalls in Harare.