Source: Robbers break into Mberengwa shop, rob, rape shop keeper | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Midlands Bureau

Two suspected robbers at the weekend broke into a grocery shop at Vanguard Business Centre in Mberengwa where they robbed and raped a female shop keeper they found sleeping in the shop.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Insp Emmanuel Mahoko said the two suspects broke into the shop at around 2am and took turns to rape the shop keeper.

They then made their way with $425 cash and a cellphone belonging to their victim.

“After breaking into the shop, the two woke the complainant while threatening to kill her with a machete and demanded money. Fearing for her life, she surrendered US$425 and a Techno cellphone. She however, managed to identify the suspects whom she knew as Nyasha and Baba Devine of Vanguard area in Mberengwa,” said Insp Mahoko.

The two are still at large.