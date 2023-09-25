Source: Robbers lure man to footpath, knock him unconscious and rob him of gold and cash | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Gold coins

Michael Magoronga, magorongamk@gmail.com

A GWERU man lost 7 grams of gold which he was selling and cash to armed robbers who pretended to be buyers of the mineral.

The man whose details were not given, was selling the gold in Shurugwi when he was approached by three men.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the matter was now under investigation.

“The complainant was at Surprise Shops in Shurugwi looking for potential buyers while holding 7 grams of gold. He was approached by three unknown male adults who were driving a Honda Fit indicating they wanted to buy his gold,” he said.

They gave him a US$200 part payment and agreed that they would drive to their place of residence in Gweru for the balance of US$129.

Along the way from Shurugwi to Gweru, just after OK Mart, the driver stopped indicating that the vehicle had developed a mechanical fault and they had to proceed on foot.

While on a footpath, one of the suspects hit the complainant with an unknown object on the back of the head and he fell unconscious.

They took a mobile phone, the gold ore and the US$200 they had earlier given him as part payment.

“The suspects are still at large and police are appealing for anyone with information which may lead to their arrest approaching the nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.