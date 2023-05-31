Robbers raid 2 betting shops, hardware and loot thousands

0

Source: Robbers raid 2 betting shops, hardware and loot thousands | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Robbers raid 2 betting shops, hardware and loot thousands 
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter 

Two sport betting shops and a hardware lost over US$14 000 and R38 000 cash to robbers in separate incidents in Bulawayo over the weekend.

In one of the incidents, six armed robbers attacked three security guards at two sport betting shops in Entumbane before stealing US$4 500 and R25 000 cash from the Chubb safes.

On the other incident, unknown robbers broke into a hardware shop at Spar Complex in Queen Lozikeyi Street, and stole R13 151 and US$9 631.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were hunting down the two gangs.

Related posts:

  1. Girl (12) escapes from jaws of kidnappers 
  2. Pedestrian killed, two injured in hit and run crash 
  3. Thieves target Honda Fit in car parks
  4. Police nab 2 armed robbers linked to 25 cases 
  5. 4 students arrested over Sikhala demo
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *