Source: Robbers raid business centre | Sunday News (local news)

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

FIVE armed robbers last week pounced on Lundi Business Centre in Mwenezi, Masvingo province, where they robbed two businesspeople at gunpoint and got away with close to US$20 000, R120 000 a Toyota D4D vehicle and several cellphones, among other belongings, police have confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week at around 1am when five unidentified men pounced at Lundi Business Centre and robbed two businesspeople at gunpoint.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the day, five unidentified men armed with a pistol broke into one of the businessman’s house where they found him sleeping in the company of his wife and robbed him.

“The five unidentified men broke into the first complainant’s house using a crowbar and proceeded to the bedroom where the businessman was sleeping together with his wife. They woke him up and took US$2 700 and cellphones.

The robbers then force-marched him to his Toyota D4D vehicle parked outside where they forced him to drive them to the second complainant’s house,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the robbers broke into the second businessman’s house where they also robbed him of money and cellphones.

“They also broke into the second complainant’s house where they woke him up and his wife before taking US$17 000 and R120 000 and five cellphones. The robbers then took the two victims to the first businessman’s house where they locked them in the bedroom and drove off,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the robbers drove towards Beitbridge before dumping the Toyota D4D in Rutenga.

“The matter was reported to the police and the Toyota D4D was recovered after it was found dumped in Rutenga.

The five suspects are on the run and police are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact any nearest police station. We also appeal to businesspeople not to keep huge sums of money at their business premises or house and bank the money,” he said.

In an unrelated incident police in Harare have launched a manhunt for armed robbers who have wreaked havoc in Harare after they stole US$37 000 from two different victims. In the first incident on Sunday last week at around 10 am, four unknown men armed with pistols stormed a house in Greendale and robbed the complainant US$7 000, Studio equipment, an Iphone X and a Samsung cellphone.

Similarly, on the same day about 5am, unknown men driving a blue Honda Fit and a Toyota Fun Cargo blocked a motorist driving a Toyota Vitz along Borrowdale Road. The suspects disembarked from their vehicles and produced a pistol before robbing him US$30 100 which was stashed in a satchel.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo arrested three men last week in connection with several cases of theft from motor vehicles which occurred in and around Bulawayo between December last year and January.

The suspects stole several items from different cars police confirmed.