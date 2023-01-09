Source: Robbers raid Chitungwiza house, get away with $21k | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said the robbers, who are not yet known, pounced on the house at around 7.40pm on Thursday last week.

Jeremiah Mudonha-Herald Correspondent

A GANG of four robbers armed with machetes and pistols raided a house in Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza, and attacked the occupants before seizing US$21 500, R39 000 cash and other valuables.

They entered through an unlocked door, rounded up all three people in the house before tying their hands and holding them hostage in one room.

The robbers then grabbed the occupants’ cell phones and started demanding cash, keys to the main bedroom and car keys.

Around that time, the head of the family, Clyster Mtize (35), phoned home on one of the phones held by the robbers.

The robbers then handed back the phone to one of the hostages, but ordered the person to tell the father to come home immediately because one of the children was not feeling well.

Reacting to the false alarm, Mr Mtize sent his brother to go and check on the condition of the child but on arrival, the brother was attacked by a robber with a machete while at the gate.

He was then force-marched into the house where the other three robbers searched him and stole his cash amounting to US$3 500.

Later, Mr Mtize and his wife arrived and were also attacked with machetes by the robbers.

Mr Mtize’s wife sustained a deep cut on the head.

The two were forcefully dispossessed of their Beretta pistol with a magazine of six rounds, 14 rounds of ammunition which were in their gun cabinet, cash amounting to US$17 000 and R39 000 and a Samsung A32 cell phone.

An alert and concerned neighbour who had heard the noise for some time, came along to assist.

However, he was also slapped by one the robbers, had his hands tied with shoe laces and was robbed of a GTel cell phone.

The robbers later fled with the loot, leaving three family members nursing deep machete wounds.

Insp Chakanza said police investigations are underway.

He also urged residents to remain alert as armed robbers are on the prowl.