Robbers raid firm, get away with US$26 000

Several companies have been attacked by robbers in the last few months and lost huge sums of money, most of which has never been recovered.

Herald Reporter

A lot of companies continue to disregard police calls to bank all their daily takings to avoid losing them to robbers.

A Harare firm based in the Willowvale industrial area, is the latest to be pounced on by robbers, losing US$26 301 and $36 000 cash on Wednesday.

Police have since launched investigations into the robbery, and are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any nearest police station.

In a statement, police said: “Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 29/03/23 at a company in Willowvale, Harare.

“Six unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol attacked the security guard manning the premises before stealing US$26 301 and $36 000 cash.”