Source: Robbers raid service station in Masvingo | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

THREE armed robbers stole US$24 330 during an attack on a service station manager and two fuel attendants before raiding another shop were they got away with US$271 early yesterday morning in Masvingo as robbery cases increase.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“Police in Masvingo are investigating a robbery case which occurred on May 17, 2022 at around 3am hours at a service station and shopping complex at Bhuka.

“Three unidentified suspects attacked the service station manager as well as two petrol attendants before stealing US$24 330 cash, a laptop and three cellphones.”

He said the suspects then went to a shop at the complex where they attacked the shop attendant and her boyfriend before stealing US$271 and four cellphones.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case that occurred on Monday in Cowdray Park where the suspect only identified as Mthokozisi alias Sanqa and three other unidentified suspects stabbed the victim Noel Mpofu (38) with an unknown sharp object on the leg after an argument over sewer connections.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.