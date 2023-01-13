Source: Robbers targeting truck drivers along Highway | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have warned truck drivers of armed robbers operating along the Harare-Chirundu Highway targeting them and their passengers and stealing cash and valuables.

The robbers are said to be operating between 7pm and 5am especially when trucks are travelling at low speeds uphill in Mapinga Mountains, Mtala Mountains and a stretch from 160km peg to 170km peg along the highway. In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned drivers to be on the lookout for these criminals.

“Police inquiries have revealed that targeted places are Mapinga mountains, Mtala mountains and a stretch from 160 km peg to 170 km peg along Harare -Chirundu Highway.

“The criminals are robbing drivers and passengers of personal belongings which include cash, cellphones and laptops, diesel and the load being carried by the trucks. The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises truck drivers to avoid moving during the night and where possible, move in convoys. Truck drivers are warned against picking up passengers along the way as some of them have turned out to be robbers,” he said.

He urged motorists to quickly contact the Police when attacked on the following numbers, Mashonaland West Operations, (067) 212 129 047, National Complaints Desk, (242) 703631 or WhatsApp, 0712 800 197.

The warning comes after 11 suspected armed robbers including a policeman and former security service members were recently arrested on allegations committing a spate of criminal activities targeting truck drivers delivering goods countrywide. The suspects include a police constable, and former members of the police force, the Air force of Zimbabwe, the President Department and their seven other accomplices.

They are Constable Loveridge Tonderai Dzimwasha who was stationed at ZRP Stodart in Harare, Panganai Munemo a former cop, Zvivai Mangwanda a former AFZ officer, Desire Tsaurai Kupara an ex-President Department’s officer, Gawaza Definitely Anesu, Nicholas Murasira, Tafirenyika Mariga, Gerelsever Fadzai Katema, Tapiwa Mafadze, Stephen Chikota, and Shadreck Matenga.

The suspects have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody.

In one of the cases, the suspects allegedly robbed truck driver Chigidi Chigidi and his assistant of US$2 570, their grocery load and their cellphones.

Police also recovered the Toyota Baby Quantum at a Car Sale in Harare where it was now being sold. Further investigations by the police revealed that the suspects would store stolen goods in Glen View and Chitungizwa where Matenga and Chikota were arrested.

The same gang is suspected of robbing in January last year a truck loaded with 30 tonnes of rice in Beatrice area along Harare-Masvingo road and in March last year of robbing a truck loaded with 30 tonnes of cooking oil in Shamva which was destined for Bindura.

In July the gang hit a truck loaded with 350 boxes of eggs which were destined for Mutare and in September, another truck in Beatrice area loaded with 30 tonnes of sugar which was coming from Chiredzi along Harare Masvingo Road.

In October the gang robbed another truck loaded with 30 tonnes of ZimGold cooking oil in Chivhu and in September robbed a truck near Norton along Bulawayo road loaded with Probrands merchandise destined for Bulawayo.