Robbers who raped a pastor jailed | Herald (Crime)

Court Correspondent

A gang of four Epworth robbers who broke into a Dema house, where one raped the occupant after they stole money and goods, and then a few days later robbed a tuck-shop have been jailed for effective terms ranging from six years to 14 years.

Ronald Mambo (32), Palace Gwinhi (30), Tinashe Nyamayaro (34) and Cuthbert Homakoma (32) were found guilty after a full trial by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa of the robbery in Dema and were given eight-year terms with two years suspended, putting them behind bars for six years.

In addition, Homakoma was convicted of rape and sentenced to 16 years with two years suspended giving him an effective 14-year term. For the second robbery Nyamayaro was slapped with a six-year prison term with two years suspended. His three sentences are running concurrently so he serves 14 years.

Prosecutor, Ms Trinity Nyandebvu proved to the court that on September 16 last year at around 11pm, the four forcefully opened the Dema woman’s door and threatened to assault her with iron bars and knobkerries if she made any noise.

They ransacked the house and robbed her of US$250 cash, an Acer laptop, two Tecno cellphones, a car battery, five blankets, exhaust sealer and groceries. They also ordered her to drink a sour substance from a wild cat container and she felt weak. Homakoma then raped her twice without using protection.

She reported the robbery and rape to the police and took her to hospital where she was medically examined.

On December 8 last year Mambo and Gwinhi were arrested on other charges but police questioned them over the Dema robbery and the two implicated the other two leading to their arrest.

On December 9 the four accused were placed on a formal identification parade and assaulted Dema woman positively identified Homakoma as the rapist.

The second robbery targeted Angela Makumire aged 23. On September 26 last year, the gang attacked her tuck-shop at around 1am. They broke into the tuck-shop armed with iron bars and knobkerries and threatened to assault her.

They took away US$250 cash, a 32-inch television, a cellphone and some groceries. She made a police report leading to the accused persons arrest. Only the television set was recovered.