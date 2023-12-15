Source: Rowdy legislators ejected, suspended | The Herald (Local News)

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda ejected the rowdy CCC MPs and also suspended them for the next four sittings for heckling the new Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Zanu PF’s Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya, who was elected unopposed in the polls as the candidature of CCC’s member Kufahakutizwi Febion Munyaradzi had been set aside by the High Court since he had been expelled from the CCC.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Rowdy CCC legislators were ejected yesterday from the National Assembly for disturbing the swearing-in ceremony of the nine new constituency legislators elected during the by-elections held on Saturday.

The by-elections were triggered by the recall of nine constituency CCC legislators in October by the party’s interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu after they ceased to be members of the opposition party.

Out of the eight other National Assembly seats contested, Zanu PF clinched six in Binga North (Chineka Muchimba), Beitbridge West (Thusani Ndou), Bulawayo South (Rajeshkumari Modi), Cowdray Park (Arthur Mujeyi), Lupane East (Phathisiwe Machangu) and Nketa (Albert Tawanda Mavunga).

CCC only managed to win back two seats, Lobengula-Magwegwe (Tendayi Nyathi Chitura) and Mpopoma-Mzilikazi (Charles Moyo).