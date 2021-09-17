Source: Ruling deferred in Mafume’s case | Herald (Crime)

Jacob Mafume

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE court yesterday deferred the ruling on State’s application seeking to bar Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume from visiting Town House and other council offices until his criminal matters have been finalised, to next week because of the unavailability of the presiding magistrate.

Regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the ruling to September 22 because magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna was not available to deliver the ruling.

Mr Nduna had indicated that he wanted to visit his medical doctor, when he adjourned court in another matter he was presiding over.

The State led by Mr Micheal Reza made an application seeking to bar Mafume from visiting the Town House or any council offices until his two criminal cases are over.

Mr Reza said the State fears that Mafume would interfere with witnesses since they are all council employees.

Mafume is charged with criminal abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice.

Mafume, through his lawyer advocate Tonderai Bhatasara, told the court that the State was being used by politicians to pursue their interests.