‘Rungani, Basopo’s sacrifices inspire nation’s progress’ 

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

DRAWING from the dedication and commitment of gallant sons and daughters in the mould of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Victor Rungani and Cde Walter Basopo, Zimbabwe can attain national goals, including upper-middle-class economic status ahead of schedule, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address at the twin burial of the national heroes at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was marching forward guided by the same vigour that led to the country’s independence.

“It is the dedication and commitment of gallant sons and daughters of the soil in the mould of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Victor Rungani and Director, Cde Walter Basopo, that has helped Zimbabwe to march towards attaining its goals, even during times of adversity.

“Today, we stand proud that we are enjoying our independence, and experiencing sustained economic growth, with Vision 2030 in sight and achievable ahead of time,” he said.

The President said although the country was on the cusp of achieving upper-middle-income economic status, the general citizenry needed to jealously safeguard its freedom.

“We can only maintain this steady progress and prosperity that leaves no one and no place behind, if we remain united, focused and vigilant against those who wish harm over our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-kelwe ngabanikazi balo. This national development philosophy must remain our key motivation, now and for generations to come,” he said.

As such, President Mnangagwa rallied the country’s youth demographic to champion Zimbabwe’s current development across the board, just as the youth of yesteryear had done in delivering independence.

The ball, he said, was now in youth court, adding that the Second Republic was committed to their continued empowerment.

“The youth in particular must push forward and work harder to realise the sustainable economic prosperity our nation must achieve. The youth of yesteryear achieved their dream of a free and independent Zimbabwe.

“Young people from all over our country, the ball is now in your court. You all have a duty to realise development that uplifts our communities. My Government will continue availing you with the requisite empowerment support for sustainable projects,” said the President.

On the two late national heroes, he said their demise was a major blow not just to their respective families but to the nation at large.

“On behalf of the people, Government, our revolutionary Party, ZANU PF, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to once again express heartfelt condolences to the Basopo and Rungani families over their loss.

President Mnangagwa said Brig Gen Rungani and Cde Basopo had served the country with unflinching loyalty, patriotism, consistency and persistence.

Cde Basopo, whose Chimurenga name was “Cde Gerry Dzasukwa”, was a distinguished security and intelligence guru who rose through the ranks in the President’s Department to become Director Counter Intelligence.

Brig-Gen Rungani whose Chimurenga names were “Cde Nyoka”, “Cde Victor Chikudo” and “Cde Jackson Moyo” served in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and later, in the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.

“To the late retired Brigadier General Victor Rungani and retired Director Walter Basopo, our decorated senior officers, you will be remembered for your immense contribution to the liberation struggle as well as the post-independence period.

“You will be dearly missed,” he said.

President Mnangagwa then chronicled Cde Basopo’s journey.

“The late Cde Basopo was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu District, Masvingo Province. He attended Masema Primary School in Gutu District between 1964 and 1970 up to Grade 7.

“Thereafter, Cde Basopo proceeded to do his secondary education at Mzingwane Secondary School in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province until 1974.

“In June 1976, Cde Basopo was among the group of youths from Gutu District who refused subjugation by the Rhodesian settler administration and left the country to join the liberation struggle under the Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (ZANLA), in Mozambique.

“After enduring the perilous journey to Mozambique on foot, the late national hero’s first place of encampment was Chibawawa Transit Camp, in Sofala Province, where he received political orientation.

“In late 1978, he was transferred to Posto Gogoi Training Camp and selected to undergo a nine-month military training programme at Tembwe Camp, in the Tete Province of Mozambique,” said the President.

Upon completing training, the President said, the late Cde Basopo was deployed to ZANLA’s Security Department in Manica Province.

“He served as an Assistant to the then Deputy Chief of ZANLA’s Security and Intelligence supremo, the late Cde Vitalis Zvinavashe (Cde Sheba Gava).”

“In 1979, the late national hero, Cde Basopo, while en route to Maputo for medical examinations before departure for Yugoslavia for further military training, was involved in a Road Traffic Accident.

He sustained serious injuries on one of his arms, which necessitated amputation.

“After recuperating, the late Cde Basopo was deployed in the Mhondoro Communal Lands to spearhead the then Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU)’s political campaigns, ahead of the 1980 General Election,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Cde Basopo’s journey exemplified a life lived in total dedication to serving the country while encouraging those in the President’s Department to follow suit.

“No matter the personal circumstances he faced, Cde Basopo never turned back or altered his conviction to see a liberated, independent, free and democratic Zimbabwe.

“I challenge more officers within the rank and file of the President’s Department to demonstrate similar zeal, patriotism and selfless service to our motherland, Zimbabwe,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa then narrated Brig Gen Rungani’s story which began with his birth in 1949 in Chinobva Village, Bikita, Masvingo Province.

“The young Victor attended his early primary education, at Mashingaidze Primary School, Mutimwi Primary School and finally Zimuto Central Primary School where he completed Standard Six.

“He enrolled at Zimuto Secondary School, before proceeding to Luveve Secondary School in Bulawayo for Form Three and Four.

After Secondary School, the late Brigadier General left Bulawayo for the then Salisbury in 1971.

“There, he stayed in Highfield, Zororo, Western Triangle Section and became a member of the Zimbabwe Youth Centre.

“This period raised Cde Rungani’s political consciousness, which became influential in his decision to join the liberation struggle in 1976 as a ZANLA cadre in Mozambique.

“He briefly stayed at Machaze, Chibawawa and Nyadzonia Base Camps, before his initial military training at Mapinduzi Military Camp in Chimoio. He was later deployed under the Department of Transport in 1976 as Head of ZANLA Workshops,” he said.

In 1977, Brig Gen Rungani became a member of the ZANLA General Staff and was appointed Provincial Director of Transport, responsible for Manica Province and the then Gaza Province.

In 1978, he was transferred to Gaza Province Sector Three, as Commander of Sabotage Operations.

In 1979, the late Brigadier General became part of the Advance Detachment for Filabusi, Gwatemba and Fort Rixon. The late General Officer also opened the Gwanda and Matonjeni/Matopos Detachments, respectively.

At ceasefire, the late Cde went to Juliet Assembly Point (Zezani) in Matabeleland South Province.

President Mnangagwa said both national heroes had illustrious careers in post-independence Zimbabwe.

Cde Basopo joined the President’s Department in November 1980, under the Internal Branch, at the rank of Trainee Intelligence Officer.

After completing his initial training at the now Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence, the late Cde Basopo served at the Gweru, Chinhoyi, Guruve and Harare offices.

“Our late national hero, rose through the ranks becoming a Divisional Intelligence Officer in 1995 and a Provincial Intelligence Officer in Chinhoyi and Harare.

“In July 2003, the late Cde Basopo was promoted to the rank of Assistant Director of Operations, under the Internal Branch.

“In recognition of his exceptional work ethic and exemplary leadership, our late national hero was promoted and appointed Deputy Director Counter Intelligence in June 2005.

“This was at a time when the country’s detractors had upped their machinations to subvert and destabilise our country, following our Land Reform Programme,” he said.

In 2014, Cde Basopo was promoted and appointed Director Internal Branch.

“Under the Second Republic, in 2022, I saw it fit to appoint him to the position of Director of Counter Intelligence. Cde Basopo served a cumulative 45 years in the President’s Department.

“The soft-spoken and unassuming Cde Basopo always demonstrated a high work ethic, integrity, vigilance and uncompromising patriotism.

“Over his many years of service, he was a mentor and role model to numerous intelligence officers who now serve in senior roles within the Central Intelligence Organisation,” he said.

On the other hand, Brig Gen Rungani was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1980 as a Lieutenant Colonel and appointed Commanding Officer 4.2 Infantry Battalion in Gutu.

Due to his dedication to duty and exemplary leadership, Cde Rungani was promoted to Colonel in 1987.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Victor Rungani also served as the Commanding Officer Mechanised Regiment from 1982, Technical Staff Officer of Grade One Electrical Mechanical Engineering Services Corps between 1984 and 1987, Colonel of General Staff, until 1991 and Director of Electrical Mechanical Engineering between 1991 and 1994.

“His distinguished military career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces saw him undertaking various military courses including the Officer’s Standardisation Course; Battalion Commanders Course, at the Zimbabwe Military Academy; Intermediate Staff Course at the Zimbabwe Staff College; Battalion Commanders Course at Inkomo; the Command and Staff Course; as well as the Peacekeeping and Conflict Resolution Programme, at the Zimbabwe Staff College.

“The late General Officer attained professional courses such as the City and Guilds Craft Certificate in Automotive Engineering; City and Guilds Technician Course; National Technical Certificate in Automotive Engineering as well as the Management of Small Businesses and Industries, among others,” he said.

President Mnangagwa alluded that Brig-Gen Rungani was awarded several medals for his consistent dedication and selfless and exemplary service to Zimbabwe.

“These are the Liberation Medal, Independence Medal, Ten Years’ Service Medal, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, and the Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

“Other outstanding achievements included being appointed: Deputy Director of Finance and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for War Veterans and Chairman Masvingo Development Association Trust.

“The late national hero, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Cde Rungani was a larger-than-life Commander in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. His innovativeness and ingenuity in the automobile sector helped Zimbabwe to effectively guarantee force mobility, during campaigns in Mozambique, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“His professional conduct was always underpinned by integrity, humility, loyalty, enthusiasm and visionary leadership,” said the President while urging the current crop of officers, men and women in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to emulate his traits.

The burial was attended by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, ministers, service chiefs, deputy ministers, Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee members, among other officials.