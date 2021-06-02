Source: Rushinga woman axes man over firewood | Newsday (News)

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

POLICE in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central province, have arrested a 52-year-old woman who went berserk and axed a man who had confronted her for cutting firewood in his field.

Eustina Lucia Gomwe of Gondo village was arrested on Sunday after axing fellow villager Ruchiva Kayanga.

Provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the attempted murder case.

“I can confirm an attempted murder case in Rushinga, where Gomwe struck Kayanga three times with an axe over a firewood dispute,” Dhliwayo said.

Allegations are that Gomwe cut firewood from Kayanga’s field without his consent, leading to a confrontation and she struck him three times.

Kayanga was rushed to Chimhanda Hospital where he is currently admitted, while Gomwe is expected to appear in court soon on an attempted murder charge.

